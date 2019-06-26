Coupa Software : Teams With PayPal to Deliver a Simpler Payments Experience

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced it has teamed with leading digital wallet provider PayPal under its Coupa Pay offering. This partnership will enable businesses with a simple way to pay suppliers through PayPal, empowering its buyer and supplier community to pay smarter together.

"Businesses work with suppliers of all sizes, each with a diverse set of payment needs, yet their AP teams have lacked the capabilities or solutions to meet those needs," said Ravi Thakur, senior vice president of business acceleration at Coupa. "That's why we're thrilled to have PayPal as another option for Coupa Pay. As a leading global brand and payments innovator, PayPal will provide our community of buyers and suppliers the flexibility, simplicity, and security they need to pay and get paid smarter."

Businesses will soon be able to connect their PayPal business accounts to Coupa to have even more flexibility when paying PayPal-enabled suppliers, creating a simple and inclusive experience for buyers and suppliers.

Gartner predicts that by 2020, nearly 20 percent of an organization's workforce will be temporary labor.1 As businesses rely more heavily on temporary and contract labor to augment their workforces, their AP teams will need the freedom to seamlessly pay contingent workers using their preferred payment methods, such as PayPal, without compromising security.

"We are excited to hear about this announcement with our mutual partners Coupa and PayPal," said Jonathan Carter, IT manager of solutions architecture, Wacom Technology Corp. "As forward-looking companies look to digitize their payments strategy, this innovative partnership will help make payments faster and simpler for companies like Wacom."

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

