COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

(COUP)
  Report  
News 


Coupa Software Incorporated : Supplier Relationships is Top Concern for UK Finance Leaders as Brexit Deadline Looms

0
10/16/2019 | 04:31am EDT

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Brexit deadline approaches, a new survey commissioned by Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), revealed that, while the majority (96 per cent) of UK senior finance decision makers in large companies have been preparing for Brexit for the past year, the work to become post-Brexit ready is still an uphill battle. Respondents cited supplier relationships and spend visibility as top focus areas.

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

Of the 253 senior finance decision makers surveyed, 54 per cent cited supplier relationships as the part of their business most likely to be impacted by Brexit, above disruption with profits, customer relationships, and payroll. Furthermore, 51 percent of respondents said that on the day of Brexit, they expect to renegotiate contracts with their suppliers to return to business as usual.

The survey also found that going into Brexit, nearly two-thirds of finance decision makers (63 per cent) said they lack complete visibility into their business spend, and 62 per cent said that they are not very confident in their company's spend decisions. Their views on stockpiling are evidence of this – nearly 66 per cent say they feel stockpiling is an effective precaution for businesses in uncertain economies.

"In today's environment, it's imperative that businesses have the visibility and control they need to respond quickly amid economic uncertainty, and that's no more apparent than what UK businesses face with Brexit," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO of Coupa. "Having modern technologies will help companies navigate these changes by empowering them to establish the right supplier relationships and spend smarter every day."

Preparing for Brexit
As the situation with Brexit becomes clearer, businesses will immediately need to take steps to determine if their supplier contracts remain valid, how any cost increases will impact their profitability, and if necessary, how they will find new, local suppliers to avoid any business disruptions.

To prepare for Brexit, companies should consider following these five steps:

  1. Get Full Visibility into Business Spend: Leverage people, processes, and technology to consolidate all of your business spend into a single view that enables you to evaluate how your suppliers will be impacted.
  2. Ensure Business Spend Processes are Agile: Do the due diligence now and invest in highly configurable business spend processes and technologies, including supplier risk management, so you can rapidly adapt to new regulatory and trading environments.
  3. Implement Contract Certainty: Get ahead of the contracts that will require amendments, re-tendering, or additional clauses with a well-maintained, enterprise-grade contract lifecycle management solution.
  4. Understand Supplier Risk: Get a real-time view into supply chain risks such as a supplier's ability to handle border crossing or how tariffs might affect their ability to fulfill contract obligations.
  5. Establish Enforceable Spend Policies: To prepare for this and ensure you can achieve your planned budget, establish clear and enforceable policies, including controls and approval chains to ensure that preferred suppliers are used.

To learn more about how Coupa can help your company achieve greater visibility and control into your business spend to improve compliance, risk management, and more, click here.

Survey Methodology
This survey analytics report conducted by Opinium is based on a survey of 253 senior finance decision makers at UK-based companies with 500-plus employees. The survey was conducted during September and October 2019.

About Coupa Software
Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supplier-relationships-is-top-concern-for-uk-finance-leaders-as-brexit-deadline-looms-300939169.html

SOURCE Coupa Software


© PRNewswire 2019
