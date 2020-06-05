Log in
Coupa Software : to Participate Virtually in the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference

06/05/2020 | 09:26am EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), announced today that its management team will participate virtually in the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The management team's remarks, scheduled to begin at 8:40 am PT (11:40 am ET), can be accessed live from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the event will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Coupa Software
Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected our global community of customers with more than five million suppliers around the world. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-software-to-participate-virtually-in-the-william-blair-annual-growth-stock-conference-301071253.html

SOURCE Coupa Software


© PRNewswire 2020
