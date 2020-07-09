Log in
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

(COUP)
  Report
News 
News

Spendsetters: The Road to Resilience - Interview with Brian Kyle of the American Cancer Society

07/09/2020 | 05:56pm EDT
Spendsetters: The Road to Resilience - Interview with Brian Kyle of the American Cancer Society

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every segment of life. One of the most critical is the nonprofit sector, where organizations like the American Cancer Society exist to save lives. The American Cancer Society is dedicated to eliminating cancer via research and to helping support cancer patients. It depends on donations and fundraising events to raise money. With the pandemic, many of those essential services were interrupted.

In this episode of Spendsetters: The Road to Resilience, Brian Kyle, Managing Director of Strategic Sourcing & Contracts Management, speaks about the challenges faced by the American Cancer Society and the actions they took to adapt.

We'll be posting a longer interview with Brian Kyle soon.

If you'd like to donate directly to the American Cancer Society, please visit cancer.org

To see other stories of resilience, visit our Spendsetters video gallery.

Disclaimer

Coupa Software Inc. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 21:55:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 492 M - -
Net income 2021 -132 M - -
Net cash 2021 55,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -165x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 449 M 20 449 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 41,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 693
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Coupa Software Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 230,91 $
Last Close Price 312,22 $
Spread / Highest target 8,90%
Spread / Average Target -26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Roman Bernshteyn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Ford Chief Financial Officer
David Williams Senior Vice President-Technology
Scott Thompson Independent Director
Roger S. Siboni Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED108.46%20 449
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.05%1 613 984
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.291.42%75 130
SEA LIMITED209.45%58 867
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.77%48 352
SPLUNK INC.36.98%32 594
