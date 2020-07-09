Spendsetters: The Road to Resilience - Interview with Brian Kyle of the American Cancer Society

July 09, 2020

|

Coupa

|

Resilience

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every segment of life. One of the most critical is the nonprofit sector, where organizations like the American Cancer Society exist to save lives. The American Cancer Society is dedicated to eliminating cancer via research and to helping support cancer patients. It depends on donations and fundraising events to raise money. With the pandemic, many of those essential services were interrupted.

In this episode of Spendsetters: The Road to Resilience, Brian Kyle, Managing Director of Strategic Sourcing & Contracts Management, speaks about the challenges faced by the American Cancer Society and the actions they took to adapt.

We'll be posting a longer interview with Brian Kyle soon.

If you'd like to donate directly to the American Cancer Society, please visit cancer.org

To see other stories of resilience, visit our Spendsetters video gallery.