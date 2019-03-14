Cousins Properties : 2019 Proxy Statement (pdf)

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 14A
Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Filed by the RegistrantCheck the appropriate box:Filed by a Party other than the Registrant
Preliminary Proxy Statement
Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
Definitive Proxy Statement
Definitive Additional Materials
Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12
Cousins Properties Incorporated
(Name of registrant as specified in its charter)
(Name of person(s) filing proxy statement, if other than the registrant)
Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):
No fee required.
Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(4) and 0-11.
-
(1) Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
-
(2) Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
-
(3) Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
-
(4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
-
(5) Total fee paid:
Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD APRIL 23, 2019
To our Stockholders:
The 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cousins Properties Incorporated ("we," "our," "us," or the "Company") will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. local time at 3344 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30326-4802. The purposes of the meeting are:
-
(1) To elect nine Directors nominated by the Board of Directors (the "Board of Directors" or the "Board");
-
(2) To approve, on an advisory basis, executive compensation, often referred to as "say on pay;"
-
(3) To consider and act upon a proposal to approve the Cousins Properties Incorporated 2019 Omnibus Incentive
Stock Plan (the "2019 Plan");
(4) To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019; and
(5) To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting.
All holders of record of our common stock and limited voting preferred stock at the close of business on February 28, 2019 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any postponements or adjournments of the meeting. We are pleased to take advantage of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rule allowing companies to furnish proxy materials to certain of our stockholders over the internet. We believe that this e-proxy process expedites stockholders' receipt of proxy materials, while also lowering our costs and reducing the environmental impact of our annual meeting.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
PAMELA F. ROPER
Corporate Secretary
Atlanta, Georgia
March 14, 2019
Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, you are urged to have your vote recorded as early as possible. Stockholders have the following options for submitting their votes by proxy:
-
(a) over the internet atwww.proxyvote.com;
-
(b) by telephone at 1-800-690-6903; or
-
(c) by signing and dating your proxy card (if you received a proxy card) and mailing it in the prepaid and addressed envelope enclosed therewith.
Your vote is very important! Your prompt response will help avoid potential delays and may save us significant additional expenses with soliciting stockholder votes.
Important Notice regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 23, 2019: The proxy statement and 2018 Annual Report are available on the Investor Relations page of our website atwww.cousins.com.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
2019 PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
|
4
|
GENERAL INFORMATION
|
7
|
PROPOSAL 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
|
12
|
Meetings of the Board of Directors and Director Attendance at Annual Meetings
|
15
|
Director Independence
|
15
|
Executive Sessions of Independent Directors
|
16
|
Committees of the Board of Directors
|
16
|
Corporate Governance
|
18
|
Board Leadership Structure
|
18
|
Board's Role in Risk Oversight
|
19
|
Board's Role in Corporate Strategy
|
19
|
Majority Voting for Directors and Director Resignation Policy
|
20
|
Selection of Nominees for Director
|
20
|
Management Succession Planning
|
21
|
Board Refreshment and Board Succession Planning
|
21
|
Board and Committee Evaluation Process
|
22
|
Hedging, Pledging and Insider Trading Policy
|
22
|
Stockholder Engagement and Outreach
|
22
|
Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility
|
22
|
BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF COMMON STOCK
|
25
|
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
|
27
|
Compensation Discussion & Analysis
|
27
|
Executive Summary
|
27
|
Compensation and Governance Practices
|
30
|
Say on Pay Results
|
31
|
Compensation Philosophy and Competitive Positioning
|
31
|
Compensation Review Process
|
32
|
Role of Management and Compensation Consultants
|
33
|
Components of Compensation
|
33
|
Base Salary
|
34
|
Annual Incentive Cash Award
|
34
|
Long-Term Incentive Equity Awards
|
38
|
LTI Grant Practices
|
40
|
Other Compensation Items
|
42
|
Benefits and Perquisites
|
43
|
Incentive-Based Compensation Recoupment or "Clawback" Policy
|
44
|
Stock Ownership Guidelines and Stock Holding Period
|
44
|
Severance Policy, Retirement and Change in Control Agreements
|
45
|
Tax Implications of Executive Compensation
|
46
|
Committee Report on Compensation
|
47
|
Summary Compensation Table for 2018
|
48
|
Grant of Plan-Based Awards in 2018
|
50
|
Outstanding Equity Awards at 2018 Fiscal Year-End
|
52
|
Option Exercises and Stock Vested in 2018
|
54
|
Potential Payments Upon Termination, Retirement or Change in Control
|
55
|
CEO Pay Ratio
|
58
DIRECTOR COMPENSATION
59
2018 Compensation of Directors
59
COMPENSATION POLICIES AND PRACTICES AND RISK MANAGEMENT
60
COMPENSATION COMMITTEE INTERLOCKS AND INSIDER PARTICIPATION
61
EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION
61
PROPOSAL 2 - ADVISORY APPROVAL OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
62
PROPOSAL 3 - APPROVAL OF THE 2019 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE STOCK PLAN
63
|
PROPOSAL 4 - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC
ACCOUNTING FIRM
|
70
|
Summary of Fees to Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
|
70
|
REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
|
72
|
CERTAIN TRANSACTIONS
|
73
|
SECTION 16(a) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTING COMPLIANCE
|
73
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
74
|
STOCKHOLDERS PROPOSALS FOR 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
|
74
|
EXPENSES OF SOLICITATION
|
74
|
APPENDIX A
|
A-1
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Funds from Operations and Funds from Operations as Adjusted by the Compensation Committee
|
A-1
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income and Same Property Net Operating Income
|
A-2
|
APPENDIX B
|
B-1
|
2019 Omnibus Incentive Stock Plan
|
B-1
COUSINS PROPERTIES INCORPORATED
3344 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1800
Atlanta, Georgia 30326-4802
2019 PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting.
2019 Annual Meeting Information
|
•Date and Time:
|
April 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
•Place:
|
3344 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326-4802
|
•Record Date:
|
February 28, 2019
|
•Voting:
|
Holders of our common stock and limited voting preferred stock are entitled to one
|
vote per share.
|
Items of Business
|
Election of Directors
|
Board Vote Recommendation
|
Page Reference
(for more information)
|
1. Election of nine Directors named in this proxy statement
|
FOR ALL
|
12
|
2. Advisory vote to approve executive compensation
FOR
62
|
3. Approval of the 2019 Omnibus Incentive Stock Plan
FOR
63
|
4. Ratification of Deloitte as our independent registered public accounting firm
FOR
70
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Cousins Properties Incorporated ("we," "our," "us," the "Company," or "Cousins") is asking you to elect nine directors (the "Directors"). The table below provides summary information about the nine Director nominees. All of the nominees currently serve on the Board. Our Bylaws provide for majority voting in uncontested Director elections. Therefore, a nominee will only be elected if the number of votes cast for the nominee's election is greater than the number of votes cast against that nominee. For more information about the nominees, including information about the qualifications, attributes and skills of the nominees, see page 12.
|
Name
|
Age
|
DirectorSince
|
Primary Occupation
|
Independent
|
AC
|
CNGC
|
EC
|
Charles T. Cannada
|
60
|
2016
|
Private investor
|
|
FE
|
|
|
Edward M. Casal
61
2016 Chief Executive of Aviva
Investors' Global Real Estate Group
|
|
FE
|
Robert M. Chapman
65
2015 Chief Executive Officer of
CenterPoint Properties Trust
|
|
©
|
|
M. Colin Connolly
42
2019 President and Chief Executive
Officer of Cousins
|