Cousins Properties : 2019 Proxy Statement (pdf)

NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD APRIL 23, 2019

To our Stockholders:

The 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cousins Properties Incorporated ("we," "our," "us," or the "Company") will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. local time at 3344 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30326-4802. The purposes of the meeting are:

(1) To elect nine Directors nominated by the Board of Directors (the "Board of Directors" or the "Board");

(2) To approve, on an advisory basis, executive compensation, often referred to as "say on pay;"

(3) To consider and act upon a proposal to approve the Cousins Properties Incorporated 2019 Omnibus Incentive

Stock Plan (the "2019 Plan");

(4) To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019; and

(5) To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting.

All holders of record of our common stock and limited voting preferred stock at the close of business on February 28, 2019 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any postponements or adjournments of the meeting. We are pleased to take advantage of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rule allowing companies to furnish proxy materials to certain of our stockholders over the internet. We believe that this e-proxy process expedites stockholders' receipt of proxy materials, while also lowering our costs and reducing the environmental impact of our annual meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

PAMELA F. ROPER

Corporate Secretary

Atlanta, Georgia

March 14, 2019

Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, you are urged to have your vote recorded as early as possible. Stockholders have the following options for submitting their votes by proxy:

(a) over the internet atwww.proxyvote.com;

(b) by telephone at 1-800-690-6903; or

(c) by signing and dating your proxy card (if you received a proxy card) and mailing it in the prepaid and addressed envelope enclosed therewith.

Your vote is very important! Your prompt response will help avoid potential delays and may save us significant additional expenses with soliciting stockholder votes.

Important Notice regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 23, 2019: The proxy statement and 2018 Annual Report are available on the Investor Relations page of our website atwww.cousins.com.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

2019 PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY 4 GENERAL INFORMATION 7 PROPOSAL 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 12 Meetings of the Board of Directors and Director Attendance at Annual Meetings 15 Director Independence 15 Executive Sessions of Independent Directors 16 Committees of the Board of Directors 16 Corporate Governance 18 Board Leadership Structure 18 Board's Role in Risk Oversight 19 Board's Role in Corporate Strategy 19 Majority Voting for Directors and Director Resignation Policy 20 Selection of Nominees for Director 20 Management Succession Planning 21 Board Refreshment and Board Succession Planning 21 Board and Committee Evaluation Process 22 Hedging, Pledging and Insider Trading Policy 22 Stockholder Engagement and Outreach 22 Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility 22 BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF COMMON STOCK 25 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 27 Compensation Discussion & Analysis 27 Executive Summary 27 Compensation and Governance Practices 30 Say on Pay Results 31 Compensation Philosophy and Competitive Positioning 31 Compensation Review Process 32 Role of Management and Compensation Consultants 33 Components of Compensation 33 Base Salary 34 Annual Incentive Cash Award 34 Long-Term Incentive Equity Awards 38 LTI Grant Practices 40 Other Compensation Items 42 Benefits and Perquisites 43 Incentive-Based Compensation Recoupment or "Clawback" Policy 44 Stock Ownership Guidelines and Stock Holding Period 44 Severance Policy, Retirement and Change in Control Agreements 45 Tax Implications of Executive Compensation 46 Committee Report on Compensation 47 Summary Compensation Table for 2018 48 Grant of Plan-Based Awards in 2018 50 Outstanding Equity Awards at 2018 Fiscal Year-End 52 Option Exercises and Stock Vested in 2018 54 Potential Payments Upon Termination, Retirement or Change in Control 55 CEO Pay Ratio 58 DIRECTOR COMPENSATION 59 2018 Compensation of Directors 59 COMPENSATION POLICIES AND PRACTICES AND RISK MANAGEMENT 60 COMPENSATION COMMITTEE INTERLOCKS AND INSIDER PARTICIPATION 61 EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION 61 PROPOSAL 2 - ADVISORY APPROVAL OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 62 PROPOSAL 3 - APPROVAL OF THE 2019 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE STOCK PLAN

63

PROPOSAL 4 - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM 70 Summary of Fees to Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 70 REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE 72 CERTAIN TRANSACTIONS 73 SECTION 16(a) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTING COMPLIANCE 73 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 74 STOCKHOLDERS PROPOSALS FOR 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS 74 EXPENSES OF SOLICITATION 74 APPENDIX A A-1 Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Funds from Operations and Funds from Operations as Adjusted by the Compensation Committee A-1 Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income and Same Property Net Operating Income A-2 APPENDIX B B-1 2019 Omnibus Incentive Stock Plan B-1

COUSINS PROPERTIES INCORPORATED

3344 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1800

Atlanta, Georgia 30326-4802

2019 PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY

This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting.

2019 Annual Meeting Information

•Date and Time: April 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time •Place: 3344 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326-4802 •Record Date: February 28, 2019 •Voting: Holders of our common stock and limited voting preferred stock are entitled to one vote per share. Items of Business Election of Directors

Board Vote Recommendation Page Reference (for more information) 1. Election of nine Directors named in this proxy statement FOR ALL 12 2. Advisory vote to approve executive compensation FOR 62 3. Approval of the 2019 Omnibus Incentive Stock Plan FOR 63 4. Ratification of Deloitte as our independent registered public accounting firm FOR 70

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Cousins Properties Incorporated ("we," "our," "us," the "Company," or "Cousins") is asking you to elect nine directors (the "Directors"). The table below provides summary information about the nine Director nominees. All of the nominees currently serve on the Board. Our Bylaws provide for majority voting in uncontested Director elections. Therefore, a nominee will only be elected if the number of votes cast for the nominee's election is greater than the number of votes cast against that nominee. For more information about the nominees, including information about the qualifications, attributes and skills of the nominees, see page 12.