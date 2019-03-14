Log in
Cousins Properties : 2019 Proxy Statement (pdf)

03/14/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the RegistrantCheck the appropriate box:Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Preliminary Proxy Statement

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

Definitive Proxy Statement

Definitive Additional Materials

Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

Cousins Properties Incorporated

(Name of registrant as specified in its charter)

(Name of person(s) filing proxy statement, if other than the registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

No fee required.

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(4) and 0-11.

  • (1) Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

  • (2) Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

  • (3) Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

  • (4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

  • (5) Total fee paid:

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

  • (1) Amount Previously Paid:

  • (2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

  • (3) Filing Party:

  • (4) Date Filed:

NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD APRIL 23, 2019

To our Stockholders:

The 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cousins Properties Incorporated ("we," "our," "us," or the "Company") will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. local time at 3344 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30326-4802. The purposes of the meeting are:

  • (1) To elect nine Directors nominated by the Board of Directors (the "Board of Directors" or the "Board");

  • (2) To approve, on an advisory basis, executive compensation, often referred to as "say on pay;"

  • (3) To consider and act upon a proposal to approve the Cousins Properties Incorporated 2019 Omnibus Incentive

Stock Plan (the "2019 Plan");

(4) To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019; and

(5) To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting.

All holders of record of our common stock and limited voting preferred stock at the close of business on February 28, 2019 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any postponements or adjournments of the meeting. We are pleased to take advantage of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rule allowing companies to furnish proxy materials to certain of our stockholders over the internet. We believe that this e-proxy process expedites stockholders' receipt of proxy materials, while also lowering our costs and reducing the environmental impact of our annual meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

PAMELA F. ROPER

Corporate Secretary

Atlanta, Georgia

March 14, 2019

Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, you are urged to have your vote recorded as early as possible. Stockholders have the following options for submitting their votes by proxy:

  • (a) over the internet atwww.proxyvote.com;

  • (b) by telephone at 1-800-690-6903; or

  • (c) by signing and dating your proxy card (if you received a proxy card) and mailing it in the prepaid and addressed envelope enclosed therewith.

Your vote is very important! Your prompt response will help avoid potential delays and may save us significant additional expenses with soliciting stockholder votes.

Important Notice regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 23, 2019: The proxy statement and 2018 Annual Report are available on the Investor Relations page of our website atwww.cousins.com.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

2019 PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY

4

GENERAL INFORMATION

7

PROPOSAL 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

12

Meetings of the Board of Directors and Director Attendance at Annual Meetings

15

Director Independence

15

Executive Sessions of Independent Directors

16

Committees of the Board of Directors

16

Corporate Governance

18

Board Leadership Structure

18

Board's Role in Risk Oversight

19

Board's Role in Corporate Strategy

19

Majority Voting for Directors and Director Resignation Policy

20

Selection of Nominees for Director

20

Management Succession Planning

21

Board Refreshment and Board Succession Planning

21

Board and Committee Evaluation Process

22

Hedging, Pledging and Insider Trading Policy

22

Stockholder Engagement and Outreach

22

Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility

22

BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF COMMON STOCK

25

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

27

Compensation Discussion & Analysis

27

Executive Summary

27

Compensation and Governance Practices

30

Say on Pay Results

31

Compensation Philosophy and Competitive Positioning

31

Compensation Review Process

32

Role of Management and Compensation Consultants

33

Components of Compensation

33

Base Salary

34

Annual Incentive Cash Award

34

Long-Term Incentive Equity Awards

38

LTI Grant Practices

40

Other Compensation Items

42

Benefits and Perquisites

43

Incentive-Based Compensation Recoupment or "Clawback" Policy

44

Stock Ownership Guidelines and Stock Holding Period

44

Severance Policy, Retirement and Change in Control Agreements

45

Tax Implications of Executive Compensation

46

Committee Report on Compensation

47

Summary Compensation Table for 2018

48

Grant of Plan-Based Awards in 2018

50

Outstanding Equity Awards at 2018 Fiscal Year-End

52

Option Exercises and Stock Vested in 2018

54

Potential Payments Upon Termination, Retirement or Change in Control

55

CEO Pay Ratio

58

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

59

2018 Compensation of Directors

59

COMPENSATION POLICIES AND PRACTICES AND RISK MANAGEMENT

60

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE INTERLOCKS AND INSIDER PARTICIPATION

61

EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION

61

PROPOSAL 2 - ADVISORY APPROVAL OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

62

PROPOSAL 3 - APPROVAL OF THE 2019 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE STOCK PLAN

63

PROPOSAL 4 - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC

ACCOUNTING FIRM

70

Summary of Fees to Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

70

REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

72

CERTAIN TRANSACTIONS

73

SECTION 16(a) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTING COMPLIANCE

73

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

74

STOCKHOLDERS PROPOSALS FOR 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

74

EXPENSES OF SOLICITATION

74

APPENDIX A

A-1

Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Funds from Operations and Funds from Operations as Adjusted by the Compensation Committee

A-1

Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income and Same Property Net Operating Income

A-2

APPENDIX B

B-1

2019 Omnibus Incentive Stock Plan

B-1

COUSINS PROPERTIES INCORPORATED

3344 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1800

Atlanta, Georgia 30326-4802

2019 PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY

This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting.

2019 Annual Meeting Information

Date and Time:

April 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Place:

3344 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326-4802

Record Date:

February 28, 2019

Voting:

Holders of our common stock and limited voting preferred stock are entitled to one

vote per share.

Items of Business

Election of Directors

Board Vote Recommendation

Page Reference

(for more information)

1. Election of nine Directors named in this proxy statement

FOR ALL

12

2. Advisory vote to approve executive compensation

FOR

62

3. Approval of the 2019 Omnibus Incentive Stock Plan

FOR

63

4. Ratification of Deloitte as our independent registered public accounting firm

FOR

70

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Cousins Properties Incorporated ("we," "our," "us," the "Company," or "Cousins") is asking you to elect nine directors (the "Directors"). The table below provides summary information about the nine Director nominees. All of the nominees currently serve on the Board. Our Bylaws provide for majority voting in uncontested Director elections. Therefore, a nominee will only be elected if the number of votes cast for the nominee's election is greater than the number of votes cast against that nominee. For more information about the nominees, including information about the qualifications, attributes and skills of the nominees, see page 12.

Name

Age

DirectorSince

Primary Occupation

Independent

AC

CNGC

EC

Charles T. Cannada

60

2016

Private investor

FE

Edward M. Casal

61

2016 Chief Executive of Aviva

Investors' Global Real Estate Group

FE

Robert M. Chapman

65

2015 Chief Executive Officer of

CenterPoint Properties Trust

©

M. Colin Connolly

42

2019 President and Chief Executive

Officer of Cousins

Disclaimer

Cousins Properties Inc. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 22:38:03 UTC
