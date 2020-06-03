Covalon Technologies : Granted Key Antimicrobial Patents in the United States, Canada, and Europe

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced that the Company has been granted key antimicrobial patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"), the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO"), and the European Patent Office ("EPO").

Covalon's Antimicrobial Silicone-based Wound Dressing patent has been granted in the United States by the USPTO, in Canada by the CIPO, and in Europe by the EPO. This antimicrobial patent is integral to the Company's CovaClear® platform technology and the Company's IV Clear®, MediClear® PreOp, and SurgiClear® products.

The USPTO also granted the Company a patent for a Method for the Reduction of Microbial Skin Flora, which protects the Company's novel product MediClear PreOp. MediClear PreOp is indicated for use as a pre-operative drape that provides continuous antimicrobial activity to reduce the risk of contamination of the skin prior to a surgical procedure.

"This is a major accomplishment to protect the only dual-antimicrobial silicone adhesive technology on the market," said Brian Pedlar, Covalon's Chief Executive Officer. "We are very pleased to see that the United States, Canadian, and European patent offices have all recognized Covalon's innovations in antimicrobial technologies through the granting of these patents. Protecting patients from infection during hospital procedures is a significant growth opportunity and these patents solidify Covalon's advantage in this market."

IV Clear® is the only dual-antimicrobial fully transparent silicone vascular access dressing on the market. The patented technology incorporates chlorohexidine and silver into the entire surface area of the adhesive, ensuring the greatest area of coverage and protection from bacterial migration by preventing regrowth of microorganisms most commonly associated with CRBSI's (catheter-related bloodstream infections) for up to seven days.

MediClear PreOp® is a novel self-adherent dual-antimicrobial film indicated for use as a pre-operative drape that kills, on average, 99.99% of microorganisms in just 30 minutes, while also physically isolating the site from external contaminants, ensuring complete site protection leading up to surgery. MediClear PreOp is designed to be applied by the patient or a clinician prior to a surgical procedure and removed in the operating room just before surgery.

SurgiClear® is a post-surgical dressing designed to protect patients during recovery. This dual-antimicrobial dressing is applied over a closed surgical wound to provide barrier protection to external contaminants, full visibility of the healing site, and full-surface antimicrobial coverage to protect the patient from bacterial regrowth for up to seven days. The soft silicone technology conforms extremely well to the contours of the skin, allowing for better mobility during recovery without sacrificing antimicrobial protection.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, and commercializes new healthcare technologies that help save lives around the world. Covalon's patented technologies, products, and services address the advanced healthcare needs of medical device companies, healthcare providers, and individual consumers. Covalon's technologies are used to prevent, detect, and manage medical conditions in specialty areas such as infection control, vascular access, surgical procedures, advanced wound care, and medical device coatings. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

IV Clear®, MediClear®, and SurgiClear® are registered trademarks of Covalon Technologies Ltd. in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

