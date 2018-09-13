Covanta : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Log in
COVANTA HOLDING CORP (CVA)
09/13/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta") today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 28, 2018.

About Covanta
Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 20 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle approximately 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

