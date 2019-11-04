Covanta : Honored for Excellence in Community Service

MORRISTOWN, NJ, November 4, 2019 - Covanta, a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, has been honored with the 2019 Award for Excellence for Community Service from the New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA). NJBIA's annual award acknowledges outstanding businesses and their leaders who have improved New Jersey's economic climate and quality of life.

Supporting community programs and initiatives has long been an integral part of Covanta's business success. For over 30 years, the company has been steadfast in its commitment to core issues such as furthering environmental education, supporting those in need and protecting the public's drinking water and waterways.

'We are honored to be recognized for our community service efforts in our home state by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association,' said Stephen J. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Covanta. 'With our commitment to sustainability we work to support environmental issues we believe in - issues like clean air and clean water. By supporting these, we are taking important steps to ensure we are protecting tomorrow for people, communities and our planet.'

Examples of Covanta's involvement in the community include:

Establishing a recycling program and enthusiasm for learning about the environment in the Camden County School District.

Providing a free service to address the lack of a standard system for safe and secure disposal of unused medications, keeping drugs out of the wrong hands and out of our waterways. Covanta facilities have destroyed over six million pounds of unwanted drugs and medications nationally.

Hosting electronic waste collection events which have gathered and safely disposed of more than 103,000 pounds of consumer electronic equipment that is no longer needed, preventing it from contaminating the environment in which residents live and work.

Combatting marine pollution as a founding partner of the Fishing for Energy partnership, which provides conveniently located collection bins for disposal of old fishing gear and marine debris.

Covanta's Energy-from-Waste (EFW) facilities in New Jersey serve over110 municipalities in the state with sustainable waste disposal. These state-of-the-art facilities process waste that remains after recycling and generate renewable energy to area homes and businesses. It is an essential service that is an environmentally conscious alternative to landfills and reduces greenhouse gases.

Covanta's EfW facilities avoid 21 million tons of greenhouse gases per year by avoiding landfilling.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste ('EfW') facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com.

About The New Jersey Business & Industry Association

The New Jersey Business & Industry Association provides information, services and advocacy to its member companies to build a more prosperous New Jersey. They are the nation's largest statewide employer association. Its members employ more than one million people.