Covanta : Recognized with Sustainability Service of the Year Award

MORRISTOWN, N.J., October 11, 2019 -- Covanta, a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, has been named a winner of the Business Intelligence Group's 2019 Sustainability Awards in the Service of the Year category for its Rx4Safety program. The Sustainability Awards honor companies that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice.

Covanta's Rx4Safety program was created out of the urgent need to provide safe, secure and anonymous disposal for unused and expired prescription medications collected at events such as the DEA's bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. These events are organized to prevent drugs from ending up in the wrong hands and to keep them out of public water supplies. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, storing unused medications in homes has contributed to the growing opioid crisis in America with 80 percent of heroin users' attributing the start of their addiction to prescription opioids.

The environment is another casualty of improper prescription medication disposal. A recent U.S. Geological Survey study revealed that nearly 80 percent of rivers tested contained traces of pharmaceuticals.

To date, the Rx4Safety program has destroyed over six million pounds of material.

Paul Stauder, President of Covanta Environmental Solutions, above left, holding the award with Chief Sustainability Officer Paul Gilman

'Nearly 10 years ago Covanta recognized the increasing danger caused by a lack of a proper disposal outlet for this material,' said Paul Stauder, president of Covanta Environmental Solutions. 'Rx4Safety helps communities confront this urgent health crisis head on by providing citizens a safe and convenient means for preventing old and unused medications from ending up on our streets and in our waterways. We are grateful for the acknowledgement of our efforts to protect tomorrow for our communities and our planet.'

'We are pleased to recognize Covanta for its sustainability efforts,' said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. 'It was clear to our judges that Covanta's vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!'

As the amount of medication collected at drug take-back days increases, so does the demand for safe, secure and convenient medication disposal. To meet this need, Covanta has expanded its offerings to include collection kiosks and mail-back envelope services at retail pharmacies and other community health care locations across the country. For more information visit: www.covanta.com/healthcare-solutions.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

About The Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

