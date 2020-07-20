Log in
COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP, INC.

COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP, INC.

(CVLG)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/20/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: CVLG) announced it plans to release its second quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its second quarter earnings release on Thursday, July 23, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.  Individuals with questions may dial in at 877-271-1828 (U.S./Canada) and 800-756-3333 (International), access code 47364515.   An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 877-919-4059, access code 73255007.  In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon "Audio Archives".  For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at www.covenanttransport.com/investors under the tab “Earnings Info.”

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited, dedicated, and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability.  In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

For further information contact:
          Richard B. Cribbs, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Investor Relations, Treasurer       
          RCribbs@covenanttransport.com      

For copies of Company information contact:
          Theresa Ives, Executive Administrative Assistant                                                                
          TIves@covenanttransport.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
