MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Covenant Transportation Group, Inc.    CVTI

COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC.

(CVTI)
Covenant Transportation : 1ST QTR 2020 FINANCIAL TABLE

05/19/2020 | 04:23pm EDT

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Key Financial and Operating Statistics

($000s, except per share data) Freight revenue

Fuel surcharge revenue

Total revenue

Operating expenses:

Salaries, wages, and related expenses Fuel expense

Operations and maintenance Revenue equipment rentals and

purchased transportation

Operating taxes and licenses Insurance and claims Communications and utilities General supplies and expenses

Depreciation and amortization, including gains and losses on disposition of property and equipment

Total operating expenses Operating income Interest expense, net

(Income) loss from equity method investment Income (loss) before income taxes

Income tax expense (benefit) Net income (loss)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share Basic weighted average shares outstanding (000s) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (000s)

($000s)

Highway Services - Truckload Freight Revenue

Dedicated - Truckload Freight Revenue

Combined Truckload Freight Revenue

Managed Freight Revenue

Factoring Revenue

Consolidated Freight Revenue

Average freight revenue per loaded mile Average freight revenue per total mile Average freight revenue per tractor per week Average miles per tractor per period Weighted avg. tractors for period Tractors at end of period

Trailers at end of period

($000s, except per share data) Total assets

Total stockholders' equity Total indebtedness, net of cash

Net Indebtedness to Capitalization Ratio

Tangible book value per end-of-quarter basic share

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

% Change

$192,321

$195,761

-1.8%

21,232

23,420

-9.3%

$213,553

$219,181

-2.6%

82,825

79,503

25,265

27,832

12,825

15,174

46,062

48,670

3,454

3,183

15,614

11,235

1,569

1,718

8,568

6,731

16,663 19,709

212,845 213,755

7085,426

2,8922,446

735 (3,035)

(2,919) 6,015

  1. 1,582
    ($2,213) $4,433

($0.12)

$0.24

18,088

18,381

18,088

18,533

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

% Change

SEGMENT REVENUES

$76,978

$77,756

-1.0%

69,871

71,649

-2.5%

$146,849

$149,405

-1.7%

42,733

44,508

-4.0%

2,739

1,848

48.2%

$192,321

$195,761

-1.8%

TRUCKLOAD OPERATING STATISTICS

$2.022

$2.096

-3.6%

$1.835

$1.886

-2.7%

$3,782

$3,724

1.6%

26,788

25,389

5.5%

2,987

3,120

-4.3%

2,947

3,103

-5.0%

6,609

7,074

-6.6%

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

$912,684

$881,850

$328,493

$350,110

$336,722

$304,573

50.6%

46.5%

$15.05

$15.07

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

GAAP Presentation

2020

2019

bps Change

Total revenue

$213,553

$219,181

Total operating expenses

212,845

213,755

Operating income

$708

$5,426

Operating ratio

99.7%

97.5%

220

Non-GAAP Presentation

2020

2019

bps Change

Total revenue

$213,553

$219,181

Fuel surcharge revenue

(21,232)

(23,420)

Freight revenue (total revenue, excluding fuel surcharge)

192,321

195,761

Total operating expenses

212,845

213,755

Adjusted for:

Fuel surcharge revenue

(21,232)

(23,420)

Amortization of intangibles (2)

(731)

(731)

Adjusted operating expenses

190,882

189,604

Adjusted operating income

1,439

6,157

Adjusted operating ratio

99.3%

96.9%

240

  1. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this table reconciles consolidated GAAP operating income and operating ratio to consolidatednon-GAAP Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating ratio.
  2. "Amortization of intangibles" reflects thenon-cash amortization expense relating to intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

GAAP Presentation- Net income (loss)

($2,213)

$4,433

Adjusted for:

Income tax expense (benefit)

(706)

1,582

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,919)

6,015

Amortization of intangibles (2)

731

731

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes

(2,188)

6,746

Benefit from (provision for) income tax expense at effective rate

529

(1,774)

Non-GAAPPresentation- Adjusted net income (loss)

($1,659)

$4,972

GAAP Presentation- Diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS")

($0.12)

$0.24

Adjusted for:

Income tax expense (benefit)

(0.04)

0.09

Income (loss) before income taxes

(0.16)

0.32

Amortization of intangibles (2)

0.04

0.04

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes

(0.12)

0.36

Benefit from (provision for) income tax expense at effective rate

0.03

(0.09)

Non-GAAP Presentation - Adjusted EPS

($0.09)

$0.27

  1. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this table reconciles consolidated GAAP net income to consolidatednon-GAAP adjusted net income and consolidated GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EPS.
  2. "Amortization of intangibles" reflects thenon-cash amortization expense relating to intangible assets.

Disclaimer

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 20:22:05 UTC
