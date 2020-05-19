Covenant Transportation : 1ST QTR 2020 FINANCIAL TABLE

($000s, except per share data) Freight revenue

Fuel surcharge revenue

Total revenue

Operating expenses:

Salaries, wages, and related expenses Fuel expense

Operations and maintenance Revenue equipment rentals and

purchased transportation

Operating taxes and licenses Insurance and claims Communications and utilities General supplies and expenses

Depreciation and amortization, including gains and losses on disposition of property and equipment

Total operating expenses Operating income Interest expense, net

(Income) loss from equity method investment Income (loss) before income taxes

Income tax expense (benefit) Net income (loss)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share Basic weighted average shares outstanding (000s) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (000s)

($000s)

Highway Services - Truckload Freight Revenue

Dedicated - Truckload Freight Revenue

Combined Truckload Freight Revenue

Managed Freight Revenue

Factoring Revenue

Consolidated Freight Revenue

Average freight revenue per loaded mile Average freight revenue per total mile Average freight revenue per tractor per week Average miles per tractor per period Weighted avg. tractors for period Tractors at end of period

Trailers at end of period

($000s, except per share data) Total assets

Total stockholders' equity Total indebtedness, net of cash

Net Indebtedness to Capitalization Ratio

Tangible book value per end-of-quarter basic share