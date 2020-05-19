Covenant Transportation : 1ST QTR 2020 FINANCIAL TABLE

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Key Financial and Operating Statistics
($000s, except per share data) Freight revenue
Fuel surcharge revenue
Total revenue
Operating expenses:
Salaries, wages, and related expenses Fuel expense
Operations and maintenance Revenue equipment rentals and
purchased transportation
Operating taxes and licenses Insurance and claims Communications and utilities General supplies and expenses
Depreciation and amortization, including gains and losses on disposition of property and equipment
Total operating expenses Operating income Interest expense, net
(Income) loss from equity method investment Income (loss) before income taxes
Income tax expense (benefit) Net income (loss)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share Basic weighted average shares outstanding (000s) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (000s)
($000s)
Highway Services - Truckload Freight Revenue
Dedicated - Truckload Freight Revenue
Combined Truckload Freight Revenue
Managed Freight Revenue
Factoring Revenue
Consolidated Freight Revenue
Average freight revenue per loaded mile Average freight revenue per total mile Average freight revenue per tractor per week Average miles per tractor per period Weighted avg. tractors for period Tractors at end of period
Trailers at end of period
($000s, except per share data) Total assets
Total stockholders' equity Total indebtedness, net of cash
Net Indebtedness to Capitalization Ratio
Tangible book value per end-of-quarter basic share
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
% Change
$192,321
$195,761
-1.8%
21,232
23,420
-9.3%
$213,553
$219,181
-2.6%
82,825
79,503
25,265
27,832
12,825
15,174
46,062
48,670
3,454
3,183
15,614
11,235
1,569
1,718
8,568
6,731
16,663 19,709
212,845 213,755
7085,426
2,8922,446
735 (3,035)
(2,919) 6,015
1,582
($2,213) $4,433
($0.12)
$0.24
18,088
18,381
18,088
18,533
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
% Change
SEGMENT REVENUES
$76,978
$77,756
-1.0%
69,871
71,649
-2.5%
$146,849
$149,405
-1.7%
42,733
44,508
-4.0%
2,739
1,848
48.2%
$192,321
$195,761
-1.8%
TRUCKLOAD OPERATING STATISTICS
$2.022
$2.096
-3.6%
$1.835
$1.886
-2.7%
$3,782
$3,724
1.6%
26,788
25,389
5.5%
2,987
3,120
-4.3%
2,947
3,103
-5.0%
6,609
7,074
-6.6%
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
$912,684
$881,850
$328,493
$350,110
$336,722
$304,573
50.6%
46.5%
$15.05
$15.07
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (1)
Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this table reconciles consolidated GAAP operating income and operating ratio to consolidatednon-GAAP Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating ratio.
"Amortization of intangibles" reflects thenon-cash amortization expense relating to intangible assets.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
GAAP Presentation- Net income (loss)
($2,213)
$4,433
Adjusted for:
Income tax expense (benefit)
(706)
1,582
Income (loss) before income taxes
(2,919)
6,015
Amortization of intangibles (2)
731
731
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
(2,188)
6,746
Benefit from (provision for) income tax expense at effective rate
529
(1,774)
Non-GAAPPresentation- Adjusted net income (loss)
($1,659)
$4,972
GAAP Presentation- Diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS")
($0.12)
$0.24
Adjusted for:
Income tax expense (benefit)
(0.04)
0.09
Income (loss) before income taxes
(0.16)
0.32
Amortization of intangibles (2)
0.04
0.04
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
(0.12)
0.36
Benefit from (provision for) income tax expense at effective rate
0.03
(0.09)
Non-GAAP Presentation - Adjusted EPS
($0.09)
$0.27
Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this table reconciles consolidated GAAP net income to consolidatednon-GAAP adjusted net income and consolidated GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EPS.
"Amortization of intangibles" reflects thenon-cash amortization expense relating to intangible assets.
