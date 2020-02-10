Covenant Transportation : CTG ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP ANNOUNCES

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE- February 10, 2020 - Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: CVTI) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $20 million of the Company's Class A common stock from time-to-time based upon market conditions and other factors. The stock may be repurchased on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury stock and may be used for general corporate purposes as the Board may determine. The Company did not place a limit on the duration of the repurchase program.

The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and the Company may suspend or terminate the program at any time without prior notice.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is the holding company for several transportation providers that offer premium transportation services for customers throughout the United States. The consolidated group includes operations from Covenant Transport and Covenant Transport Solutions of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Southern Refrigerated Transport of Texarkana, Arkansas; Landair Transport and Landair Logistics of Greeneville, Tennessee; and Star Transportation of Nashville, Tennessee. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing, of Chattanooga, Tennessee is an integral affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. The Company's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, "CVTI".

