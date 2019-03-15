Log in
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Seaport Global 2019 Transports & Industrials Conference

03/15/2019 | 10:35am EDT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: CVTI) announced today that on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Chairman & CEO, David R. Parker, EVP & CFO, Richard B. Cribbs, and Landair President, John Tweed will attend and hold one-on-one meetings at the Seaport Global 2019 Transports & Industrials Conference throughout the day at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is the holding company for several transportation providers that offer premium transportation services for customers throughout the United States. The consolidated group includes operations from Covenant Transport and Covenant Transport Solutions of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Southern Refrigerated Transport of Texarkana, Arkansas; Landair Transport and Landair Logistics of Greeneville, Tennessee; and Star Transportation of Nashville, Tennessee.  In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing, of Chattanooga, Tennessee is an integral affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. The Company's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVTI”.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the Company within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," “outlook,” and similar terms and phrases.  Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Conference attendees and listeners should review and consider these factors along with the various disclosures by the Company in its press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.   

For further information contact:
Richard B. Cribbs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer  
RCribbs@covenanttransport.com        

For copies of Company information contact:
Theresa Ives, Executive Administrative Assistant
TIves@covenanttransport.com

CTG Logo_2color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
