Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Covenant Transportation Group, Inc.    CVTI

COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC. (CVTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 02:09pm EST

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: CVTI) announced today that on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Chairman & CEO, David R. Parker, will present at the Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference in Miami Beach, Florida at 11:05 a.m. (Eastern Time). In addition, Mr. Parker and EVP & CFO, Richard B. Cribbs, will hold one-on-one meetings at the conference throughout the day.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is the holding company for several transportation providers that offer premium transportation services for customers throughout the United States. The consolidated group includes operations from Covenant Transport and Covenant Transport Solutions of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Southern Refrigerated Transport of Texarkana, Arkansas; Landair Transport and Landair Logistics of Greeneville, Tennessee; and Star Transportation of Nashville, Tennessee.  In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing, of Chattanooga, Tennessee is an integral affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. The Company's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVTI”.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the Company within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," “outlook,” and similar terms and phrases.  Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Conference attendees and listeners should review and consider these factors along with the various disclosures by the Company in its press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.   

For further information contact:
Richard B. Cribbs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer  
RCribbs@covenanttransport.com        

For copies of Company information contact:
Theresa Ives, Executive Administrative Assistant 
TIves@covenanttransport.com

CTG Logo_2color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GR
02:09pCovenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Stifel 2019 Tr..
GL
01/24COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
01/23COVENANT TRANSPORTATION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23COVENANT TRANSPORTATION : Announces Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Resul..
AQ
01/18Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter Earnin..
GL
01/14Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 36,470 Shares of Covenant Transportation Grou..
AQ
01/10Credit Suisse Ag Sold 11,265 Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (C..
AQ
01/05Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financ..
AQ
01/04COVENANT TRANSPORTATION : CVTI) Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management In..
AQ
2018COVENANT TRANSPORTATION : Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Cov..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 991 M
EBIT 2019 66,4 M
Net income 2019 47,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,41
P/E ratio 2020 9,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,42x
Capitalization 436 M
Chart COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Ray Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joey B. Hogan President
Samuel F. Hough Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard B. Cribbs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Thomas Alt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC.23.80%436
UNION PACIFIC16.57%118 844
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY7.69%60 669
CSX CORPORATION9.88%57 649
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION12.93%45 276
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD10.63%28 604
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.