Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Covenant Transportation Group, Inc.    CVTI

COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC.

(CVTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: CVTI) announced it plans to release its first quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its first quarter earnings release on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.  Individuals with questions may dial in at 877-271-1828 (U.S./Canada) and 800-756-3333 (International), access code 33298438.   An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 877-919-4059, access code 90929390. In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon "Audio Archives".  For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at www.covenanttransport.com/investors under the tab “Earnings Info.”

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers an integrated suite of contract logistics, truckload transportation, other supply chain services, and revenue equipment sales and leasing to a diverse customer base throughout the United States. The Company's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVTI”.

For further information contact:
Richard B. Cribbs, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Investor Relations, Treasurer
RCribbs@covenanttransport.com

For copies of Company information contact:
Theresa Ives, Executive Administrative Assistant
TIves@covenanttransport.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GR
02:05pCovenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter Earning..
GL
09:51aCOVENANT TRANSPORTATION : Ctg announces timing of 1st quarter 2020 earnings rele..
PU
05/11COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/30COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, R..
AQ
04/29COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/28COVENANT TRANSPORTATION : Executive Leadership Realignment
PU
04/28Covenant Transportation Group Realigns Executive Team to Accelerate Execution..
GL
04/23COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activ..
AQ
04/20Covenant Transportation Group Announces Texarkana Terminal Closure And Provid..
GL
04/06COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 810 M
EBIT 2020 4,80 M
Net income 2020 0,10 M
Debt 2020 212 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 135 M
Chart COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,25 $
Last Close Price 7,89 $
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 80,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Ray Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joey B. Hogan Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
John A. Tweed Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
M. Paul Bunn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP
William Thomas Alt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC.-38.96%135
UNION PACIFIC-16.34%102 627
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-6.37%55 408
CSX CORPORATION-14.32%47 459
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-17.40%41 081
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-6.25%29 873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group