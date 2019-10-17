Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Covenant Transportation Group, Inc.    CVTI

COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC.

(CVTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS:  CVTI) announced it plans to release its third quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its third quarter earnings release on Wednesday, October 23, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.  Individuals with questions may dial in at 800-351-4894 (U.S./Canada) and 800-756-3333 (International), access code CTG3.  An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 877-919-4059, access code 41015891.  In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon "Audio Archives". For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at www.covenanttransport.com/investors under the tab "Earnings Info."

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is the holding company for several transportation providers that offer premium transportation services for customers throughout the United States. The consolidated group includes operations from Covenant Transport and Covenant Transport Solutions of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Southern Refrigerated Transport of Texarkana, Arkansas; Landair Transport and Landair Logistics of Greeneville, Tennessee; and Star Transportation of Nashville, Tennessee.  In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing, of Chattanooga, Tennessee is an integral affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. The Company's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVTI”.

Contact:
Richard Cribbs
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
RCribbs@covenanttransport.com

For copies of Company information contact:
Theresa Ives   
Executive Administrative Assistant
TIves@covenanttransport.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GR
05:21pCOVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
05:19pCovenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earning..
GL
04:24pCOVENANT TRANSPORTATION : Ctg announces updated expectations concerning third qu..
PU
04:06pCovenant Transportation Group Announces Updated Expectations Concerning Third..
GL
09/24COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
08/27COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
08/09COVENANT TRANSPORTATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
07/24COVENANT TRANSPORTATION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/24Covenant Transportation Group Announces Second Quarter Financial and Operatin..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 898 M
EBIT 2019 32,6 M
Net income 2019 22,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 295 M
Chart COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,00  $
Last Close Price 16,23  $
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Ray Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joey B. Hogan President
Samuel F. Hough Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard B. Cribbs EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Thomas Alt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC.-16.88%295
UNION PACIFIC18.14%115 057
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY13.52%62 676
CSX CORPORATION11.33%55 074
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION21.12%47 711
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED17.80%30 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group