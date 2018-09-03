Covestro : Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



03.09.2018 / 13:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a buyback programme / 3. Tranche - 3. interim announcement

From August 27 to August 31, 2018, a total number of 469,900 shares had been acquired in the course of the 3. Tranche of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG, Leverkusen ('Covestro' or 'the issuer'). Start of the 3. Tranche of share buyback on August 13, 2018, was announced on August 10, 2018, in accordance with Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

From August 27 to August 31, 2018, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

Date Total number of Weighted average Aggregated volume repurchased shares price (EUR) (EUR) (number) 27-08-2018 55,800 79.1849 4,418,515.16 28-08-2018 78,000 78.1959 6,099,280.32 29-08-2018 110,100 75.8203 8,347,812.22 30-08-2018 112,500 74.1397 8,340,718.74 31-08-2018 113,500 73.5324 8,345,932.98 Total 469,900 75.6592 35,552,259.42

From August 13 to August 31, 2018, a total number of 1,280,174 shares had been acquired in the course of the 3. Tranche of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.

From November 21, 2017 to August 31, 2018, a total number of 11,708,763 shares had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, September 03, 2018