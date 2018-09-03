Covestro : Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
Name: Covestro AG
Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen
Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052
Information relating to a buyback programme / 3. Tranche - 3. interim
announcement
From August 27 to August 31, 2018, a total number of 469,900 shares had
been acquired in the course of the 3. Tranche of the share buyback
programme of Covestro AG, Leverkusen ('Covestro' or 'the issuer'). Start of
the 3. Tranche of share buyback on August 13, 2018, was announced on August
10, 2018, in accordance with Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected
by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform
of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
From August 27 to August 31, 2018, the total number of repurchased shares,
the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a
daily basis, amounted to:
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Total number of
|Weighted average
|Aggregated volume
|
|repurchased shares
|price (EUR)
|(EUR)
|
|(number)
|
|
|27-08-2018
|55,800
|79.1849
|4,418,515.16
|28-08-2018
|78,000
|78.1959
|6,099,280.32
|29-08-2018
|110,100
|75.8203
|8,347,812.22
|30-08-2018
|112,500
|74.1397
|8,340,718.74
|31-08-2018
|113,500
|73.5324
|8,345,932.98
|Total
|469,900
|75.6592
|35,552,259.42
From August 13 to August 31, 2018, a total number of 1,280,174 shares had
been acquired in the course of the 3. Tranche of the share buyback
programme of Covestro AG.
From November 21, 2017 to August 31, 2018, a total number of 11,708,763
shares had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of
Covestro AG.
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the
buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under
www.covestro.com/en/investors.
Leverkusen, September 03, 2018
