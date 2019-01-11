Log in
COVESTRO (1COV)

Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/11 06:03:07 am
45.225 EUR   -0.71%
Covestro at Cosmetagora: Sustainable formulations for cosmetic products

01/11/2019 | 05:44am EST

At the Cosmetagora trade fair in Paris on January 15 and 16, 2019, Covestro will present its new Baycusan®eco series of biobased polyurethane film formers for the first time in France, the country of cosmetics, at booth number 26. The first product in the series, Baycusan®eco E 1000, consists of almost 60 percent renewable raw materials and may be labeled as an ingredient of natural origin in accordance with ISO Standard 16128, Part 1.

Until now, cosmetic formulators are facing the challenge that they need to choose between high-performance synthetic and natural components. In hair styling formulations, Baycusan®eco E 1000 achieves at least the same good performance level as synthetic film formers - especially in formulations where long lasting hold and good moisture resistance are important.

Often enough, the use of 'green' raw materials in hair styling and hair care products is connected with visible and tangible disadvantages, e.g. with residues on the hair (flaking) as well as insufficient humidity resistance and washability. Unlike natural film formers, it leaves no residue or sticky touch on the hair. The new product is an excellent way of enhancing the naturalness of cosmetic products without compromising on styling or quality. This is particularly true for the hair's curl retention properties and heat protection.

Keeping up with the trend to natural products, Covestro is presenting two new cosmetic formulations in Paris: One of them is a hair gel from the new biobased film former (INCI designation: Polyurethane-93) with very good hairstyling properties, which is based on natural or naturally derived ingredients and does not require any synthetic fixing additives.

Baycusan®classic: polymers with good biodegradability
At Cosmetagora, Covestro will also be presenting the biodegradable properties of the synthetic polyurethane dispersions in the Baycusan®classic range. In contrast to other film formers, they are biologically degraded within a short time period. This is an important advantage, especially when used in suncare products, where consumers pay particular attention to environmental compatibility.

Covestro will also present a Skin & Ocean Sun Protect Lotion based on synthetic Baycusan®C 1004 (INCI: Polyurethane 35) whose ingredients have been carefully selected for their environmental profile. When formulating the suncare product, the main objective was to minimize the impact on the marine ecosystem and at the same time to offer high protection.

About Covestro:
With 2017 sales of EUR 14.1 billion, Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, and electrical and electronics industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, health and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 16,200 people (calculated as full-time equivalents) at the end of 2017.

Find more information at www.covestro.com.
Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Covestro

Forward-looking statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Covestro AG published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 10:43:04 UTC
