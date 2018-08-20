Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Covestro at the Fakuma 2018 trade show, October 16–20 in Friedrichshafen: Innovative plastics for future trends

08/20/2018 | 10:11am CEST

At the Fakuma 2018 trade show for plastics processing from 16 to 20 October in Friedrichshafen, Covestro will be presenting a whole spectrum of innovative and sustainable plastics solutions for various industries. The products and technologies provide answers to trends such as future mobility, progressive digitalization, 3D printing and energy-efficient lighting.

One important topic at the company's stand, number 4206 in Hall B4, will be robust, lightweight and aesthetic fiber composites for energy- and resource-saving applications. Other key areas are flame-retardant battery housings for electric mobility or transparent and/or light-diffusing polycarbonates for energy-efficient LED lighting technology.

The worldwide demand for particularly robust and lightweight materials is increasing. Covestro meets these requirements with continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites (CFRTP) from the new brand Maezio™ and also provides a cost-effective and scalable manufacturing solution for bulk products.

Polycarbonate blends for electric drives
A current development focus at Covestro is focused on new drive technologies such as electric mobility. Materials used to encapsulate lithium-ion batteries must be highly dimensionally stable in order to be able to position a large number of battery cells precisely and closely. Depending on the design principle of the batteries, the material must also be flame-retardant. Various polycarbonate blends are very well suited for this purpose. At Fakuma, the company will showcase such a battery module for home storage.

Another special exhibit will be a complex-shaped shock absorber. It was manufactured using the three leading 3D printing technologies, and is made from filament, powder and liquid resin. Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and polyurethane resin from Covestro were used here.

Covestro will also be presenting various light-guiding and light-diffusing polycarbonates including films, as well as a highly heat-conducting type for cooling energy-saving LED light fixtures. In addition, film developments will be presented for novel front and rear solutions, as well as for the automotive interior.

Digital offers for customers
Progressive digitalization in the plastics industry should lift research and development, production, supply chains, sustainability projects and customer contacts to a new level and ultimately contribute to increased business success. Covestro uses a full range of digital channels and services, including product finders and electronic trading platforms, for its customer contacts. Visitors to the Covestro stand can try out various options.

About Covestro:
With 2017 sales of EUR 14.1 billion, Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, and electrical and electronics industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, health and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 16,200 people (calculated as full-time equivalents) at the end of 2017.

Find more information at www.covestro.com.
Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Covestro

Forward-looking statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Covestro AG published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 08:10:06 UTC
