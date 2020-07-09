DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

Covestro AG: Preliminary EBITDA of EUR 124 million in Q2 2020 is above market expectation



09-Jul-2020 / 11:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Therefore, Covestro provides already today the following Q2 pre-release of the Group half-year financial report 2020:

Preliminary sales amount to EUR 2,156 million in Q2'20. Consensus expects this number to be EUR 2,223 million.



Preliminary volume effect in sales amounts to -22% in Q2'20. Consensus expects this number to be -22.5%.



Preliminary EBITDA amounts to EUR 124 million in Q2'20. Consensus expects this number to be EUR 80 million.



Preliminary net income amounts to around EUR -60 million in Q2'20. Consensus expects this number to be EUR -107 million.

The entire half-year financial report 2020 will be published on July 23, 2020.



Forward-looking statements

This ad-hoc statement may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at



Contact for investors:

Ronald Köhler, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 214 6009 5098

E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com



Contact for media:

Lars Boelke, Global Corporate Media Relations

Phone: +49 214 6009 4206

E-mail: lars.boelke@covestro.com

