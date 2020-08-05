Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Covestro AG    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Covestro AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Covestro AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Covestro AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.08.2020 / 11:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Covestro AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2021
Address: https://www.covestro.com/de/investors/reports-and-presentations

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2021
Address: https://www.covestro.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations

05.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1110457  05.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1110457&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COVESTRO AG
05:05aCOVESTRO AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
07/30COVESTRO : “We are pursuing a clear, far-sighted strategy to ensure Covest..
PU
07/27COVESTRO : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/27COVESTRO : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
07/27COVESTRO : Independant Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/27COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
07/24COVESTRO : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07/24COVESTRO : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
07/24COVESTRO : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/23COVESTRO : Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 242 M 12 109 M 12 109 M
Net income 2020 -13,0 M -15,4 M -15,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 330 M 1 572 M 1 572 M
P/E ratio 2020 -386x
Yield 2020 3,27%
Capitalization 6 038 M 7 107 M 7 139 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 16 803
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 38,84 €
Last Close Price 33,02 €
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG-20.34%7 107
LG CHEM, LTD.102.20%38 645
DOW INC0.00%29 712
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-22.24%16 767
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-23.43%13 257
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.102.57%7 800
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group