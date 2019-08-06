Log in
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/06/2019 | 07:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.08.2019 / 13:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Covestro AG
Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
Postal code: 51373
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Aug 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.70 % 0 % 3.70 % 183000000
Previous notification 3.068 % 0 % 3.068 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006062144 6774507 % 3.70 %
Total 6774507 3.70 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A. 3.52 % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
CPR Asset Management S.A. % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Etoile Gestion % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A. 3.52 % % %
Amundi Hong Kong Ltd % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Société Générale Gestion S.A. % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A. 3.52 % % %
Amundi Iberia SGIIC, SA. % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A. 3.52 % % %
Amundi Japan Holding Ltd % % %
Amundi Japan Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Aug 2019


06.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

852555  06.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 12 842 M
EBIT 2019 911 M
Net income 2019 600 M
Debt 2019 1 116 M
Yield 2019 6,00%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 7 178 M
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 48,67  €
Last Close Price 39,29  €
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG-8.99%8 031
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%19 423
LG CHEM LTD--.--%18 920
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%16 712
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%6 108
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%4 777
