Covestro : The recyclable sneaker

Shoes usually consist of several kinds of materials that widely vary in their chemical composition. In order to be able to recycle these materials, they would first have to be separated from one another in a time-consuming process. At the K 2019 trade fair, however, which takes place from October 16-23 in Düsseldorf, Covestro will demonstrate that trendy and functional shoes can be made from a single material type: at stand A 75, in hall 6, the company will present sneakers, designed by Chinese shoe designer Axis Liu, that are made entirely of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).



The option to recycle the concept sneaker, however, is not the only reason why it sets new standards in terms of sustainability. Add to this the fact that it contains TPU types of the Desmopan® eco range, whose carbon content partly originates from biomass. Other types like the Desmopan® 37385A in use are based on polyethercarbonate polyols, which Covestro produces from CO 2 using an innovative technology and sells under the name cardyon®.



No compromise in quality and design

'The advantage of sustainability does not mean that any compromises have to be made in the properties or the design of the shoe,' emphasizes Wilson Chan, TPU expert at Covestro in the Asia-Pacific region. On the contrary:

• TPU fibers as material for the shoe upper are pleasantly soft and extremely durable. They also enable a seamless design, and Covestro's innovative fibers can be dyed almost any color, making them a unique product.

• Midsoles made of foamed or expanding TPU provide maximum comfort and protect against fatigue.

• Outer soles made of TPU are particularly abrasion- and slip-resistant.

• Coatings and films made of TPU can effectively protect the shoe upper against mechanical stress and moisture. If desired, they provide the upper material with breathable properties.

• TPU artificial leather also stands out in regards to recyclability compared to its substitutes and allows for a broad range of styles and applications.

• Also shoe eyelets, logos, quarters, toe caps and heels can be successfully made with Desmopan®.



