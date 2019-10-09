Covestro : Trendsetting design concepts for household appliances

The future is called smart home - with the increasing networking of appliances and progressive automation, digitization has also arrived at home. At the K 2019 trade fair from October 16 to 23 in Düsseldorf, Covestro will present five trend-setting design concepts and prototypes for next-generation household appliances.



'The Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence are driving the design of living spaces in the future,' says Jonas Michels, Senior Design Strategist, Competence Lead Brand and responsible for Design Strategy at designaffairs. 'We believe that future home products will become more automated, personalized, humanized, integrated and interactive than ever before.'



To better cope with these trends, designers and manufacturers need a reliable and versatile material partner, such as Covestro, who is exploring lifestyle and home appliance development and supporting partners in the implementation of innovation. 'We meet these challenges by jointly designing and developing advanced product concepts. The close collaboration between Covestro and designaffairs will make our visionary designs a reality,' says Jonas Michels.



Design trends up to 2024



'We are exploring how the design of home products will change over the next few years, so we can speak the same design language as our customers and offer material solutions that fit the future trends and requirements,' says Dr. Andreas Brandt, Vice President Marketing for Electronics, Electrical, Appliances in the Polycarbonates segment at Covestro. 'Covestro is a leader in the development of lightweight, flame-retardant and impact-resistant engineering materials based on polycarbonate. We are committed to driving digitization within future homes and contributing to a more sustainable and connected future.'



Material solutions must balance aesthetics and functionality to provide greater design freedom in creating sustainable products. They have to facilitate CMF design (CMF means color, material, surface) to achieve the desired look and feel. Additional requirements are related to connectivity, smarter interfaces and automation features. Sustainable materials must meet higher product safety standards and be easy to maintain. Finally, products or their components should be reusable at the end of their useful life.



From the IoT control unit to the multifunctional work area



At K 2019, Covestro will be presenting trendsetting design concepts, cosmetic models and relevant material solutions for these devices at Booth A 75 in Hall 6:



• Intuitive IoT control device (Internet of Things) with personalized access control and tangible user experience.

• Cord-free air care: a portable air treatment unit with rechargeable Li-Ion battery and motion sensor; the high degree of standardization and modularization enables the use of recycled material as well as the reuse of product components.

• Intelligent skin care unit with sensor and light treatment functions and refillable cream cartridge to eliminate the need for disposable packs.

• 'Cargo Bot' cleaning robot powered by Artificial Intelligence with additional transport functions that connect to an intelligent community and intelligent logistics.

• Multifunctional modular work zone that enables effective work-at-home and co-work activities that fit seamlessly into the interior design of the home and offer a high degree of adaptability.



