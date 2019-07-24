Log in
Covestro : confirms 2019 outlook despite cooling economy

07/24/2019 | 01:47am EDT
Logo of German chemicals maker Covestro on an umbrella in Aachen

(Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro AG confirmed its full-year core profit outlook on Wednesday, saying it met its second-quarter targets despite challenging global economic conditions, competitive pressures and weakness in the automotive industry.

The company's second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 53% to 459 million euros (411 million pounds), but were slightly above the 443 million euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

Covestro has enjoyed rapid earnings growth in recent years following supply shortages of chemicals used in foams. However, it has had to scale back expectations after rivals ramped up production and as demand from customers, including the car industry, softened.

The former Bayer unit, which makes chemicals for heat insulation foams and transparent polycarbonate plastics, stuck with its 2019 EBITDA target of between 1.5 billion euros and 2.0 billion euros, against the backdrop of darkening outlook for the German chemicals sector.

On July 9, a profit warning from rival BASF SE following trade frictions between the United States and China, knocked down shares of Covestro and its peers.

Earlier this month, the German chemical industry association (VCI) reported a 6.5% drop in first-half production and cut its 2019 sector forecast for the second time this year, citing weakening industrial activity and market uncertainty due to trade conflicts.

Slowing sales in the global auto industry have pressured the sector this year.

"So far, the automotive industry has developed much weaker than expected, but the construction, wood and furniture industries improved," Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer said.

For the third quarter, Covestro said it expected core profit of about 410 million euros. Second-quarter revenue came in at about 3.2 billion euros, broadly in line with estimates.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 3.93% 63.67 Delayed Quote.5.41%
COVESTRO AG 2.92% 43.41 Delayed Quote.0.53%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 13 093 M
EBIT 2019 984 M
Net income 2019 651 M
Debt 2019 1 165 M
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 7 931 M
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 49,71  €
Last Close Price 43,41  €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG0.53%8 640
LG CHEM LTD--.--%22 182
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%20 904
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%18 124
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%7 186
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%5 100
