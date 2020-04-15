Log in
COVESTRO AG

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Covestro : cuts 2020 guidance on coronavirus impact

04/15/2020 | 09:41am EDT
The logo of German chemicals maker Covestro is pictured outside its headquarters in Leverkusen

German chemicals maker Covestro on Wednesday withdrew its 2020 forecast due to the negative impact of the new coronavirus on business and core volume growth in the first quarter.

It now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be in the range of between 0.7 billion and 1.2 billion euros ($0.76 billion - $1.30 billion), down from previously forecast 1 to 1.5 billion euros.

The maker of chemicals for heat insulation foams and transparent polycarbonate plastics reported preliminary first-quarter EBITDA of 254 million euros and said it was increasing its 2020 short-term cost savings target to more than 300 million euros.

It said its forecast assumed business would recover starting in the third quarter, warning that further guidance updates may be necessary as the pandemic is still evolving.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 10 870 M
EBIT 2020 230 M
Net income 2020 54,6 M
Debt 2020 1 321 M
Yield 2020 5,74%
P/E ratio 2020 92,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 5 554 M
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 35,33  €
Last Close Price 30,37  €
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG-26.73%6 088
DOW INC0.00%26 269
LG CHEM, LTD.-0.31%19 512
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.86%17 395
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION1.28%13 883
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.62%5 434
