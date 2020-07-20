Log in
Covestro : extends contract with CFO Dr. Thomas Toepfer earlier than scheduled until 2026

07/20/2020 | 04:06am EDT
20
July
2020
|
10:01
Europe/Amsterdam
Covestro extends contract with CFO Dr. Thomas Toepfer earlier than scheduled until 2026
Continuity on the Board of Management assured
Dr._Thomas_Toepfer
Dr. Thomas Toepfer, CFO Covestro AG

The Supervisory Board of Covestro AG has early extended the contract of Board of Management member Dr. Thomas Toepfer by five years from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026. Dr. Toepfer has been a member of the Management Board of Covestro AG since April 1, 2018. As the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), he oversees accounting, controlling and finance. He is also responsible for investor relations, information technology, portfolio development, tax and legal affairs as well as intellectual property and compliance. In January 2019, he took on the additional position of labor director at Covestro AG. By extending Dr. Toepfer's contract ahead of schedule, the company took a major step to ensure continuity in economically challenging times.

'We are pleased to continue our successful cooperation with Dr. Thomas Toepfer,' said Dr. Richard Pott, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Covestro AG.' As an experienced CFO, he justifiably enjoys a high level of trust on capital markets and among employees, our business partners, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board.'

Following the extension of his contract, Dr. Thomas Toepfer said: 'I am looking forward to successfully and sustainably shaping the future of Covestro along with the Board of Management team and our employees. At the same time, I would like to thank our Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me.'

Dr. Thomas Toepfer is part of the four-member Board of Management at Covestro with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Markus Steilemann, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Sucheta Govil and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Dr. Klaus Schäfer.

Boilerplate

About Covestro:

With 2019 sales of EUR 12.4 billion, Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, and electrical and electronics industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, health and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 17,200 people (calculated as full-time equivalents) at the end of 2019.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Covestro AG published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 08:05:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 10 049 M 11 508 M 11 508 M
Net income 2020 -7,08 M -8,11 M -8,11 M
Net Debt 2020 1 434 M 1 642 M 1 642 M
P/E ratio 2020 -510x
Yield 2020 3,41%
Capitalization 6 718 M 7 678 M 7 694 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 17 014
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 37,14 €
Last Close Price 36,74 €
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG-11.36%7 678
DOW INC0.00%32 348
LG CHEM, LTD.62.52%31 171
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-18.84%17 494
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-18.86%14 089
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.72.81%6 493
