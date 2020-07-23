Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Covestro AG    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Covestro says recovery continues in July thanks to polycarbonates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German chemicals maker Covestro is pictured outside its headquarters in Leverkusen

German chemicals maker Covestro's steady post-pandemic recovery has continued so far in July thanks to a strong performance of its polycarbonate division, the group's finance chief said on Thursday.

The coronavirus crisis had hurt Covestro's first-quarter numbers as key customers shut down factories, but demand picked up in June, allowing the company to beat consenus in preliminary second-quarter results released on July 9.

The recovery has carried through to July as declines in demand for polycarbonates from the automotive and transport industries were offset by a lower decline in volumes from the electrical, electronics, household appliances and construction industries, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer told Reuters.

Polycarbonates are a type of hard plastic that manufacturers use for car interiors, electronic equipment and toys.

The coronavirus pandemic had its strongest impact on Covestro in April and early May, when core volumes came in at 30% of the level the company was able to reach in June, Toepfer said.

Steady improvement in the company's financial performance towards last year's levels has been visible since mid-May, Toepfler said.

Covestro, whose main customers include the automotive industry and electronics manufacturers, reported final results broadly in line with the preliminary figures. It also confirmed the 2020 outlook it had announced in a profit warning on April 15.

(Reporting by Anneli Palmer in Duesseldorf, writing by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 1.04% 54.13 Delayed Quote.-20.40%
BAYER AG 1.57% 61.62 Delayed Quote.-16.66%
COVESTRO AG -0.51% 36.88 Delayed Quote.-10.40%
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD. 4.14% 67.24 End-of-day quote.19.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COVESTRO AG
05:06aCovestro says recovery continues in July thanks to polycarbonates
RE
03:22aCOVESTRO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01:06aQ2 2020 : Results significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as expected
PU
07/22COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
07/20COVESTRO : Gets a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
07/20COVESTRO : extends contract with CFO Dr. Thomas Toepfer earlier than scheduled u..
PU
07/20COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
07/17COVESTRO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/15COVESTRO : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/13COVESTRO : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 049 M 11 646 M 11 646 M
Net income 2020 -7,08 M -8,21 M -8,21 M
Net Debt 2020 1 434 M 1 662 M 1 662 M
P/E ratio 2020 -585x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 6 792 M 7 872 M 7 871 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 17 014
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 37,14 €
Last Close Price 37,14 €
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG-10.40%7 872
LG CHEM, LTD.65.98%32 342
DOW INC0.00%31 881
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-19.34%17 421
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-18.40%14 197
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.73.50%6 613
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group