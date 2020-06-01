Covetrus : Announces Chief Product Officer for Global Technology Solutions

Healthcare technology veteran Arman Samani to lead global product innovation and teams

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, has named Arman Samani to the role of chief product officer (CPO). Arman will be responsible for developing and driving the vision, roadmap and innovation strategy across Covetrus software products to fuel the company’s future growth. Arman will lead global product teams, reporting into Georgia Wraight, executive vice president and president, Global Technology Solutions (GTS).

“A core area of investment, priority and focus for Covetrus is our product management organization,” said Wraight. “The CPO plays an integral role in unifying our product portfolio to deliver integrated technology solutions for our customers. We are excited to welcome Arman to the Covetrus team and look forward to his expertise and experience driving the realization of our long-term innovation strategy.”

In his new role, Arman becomes the senior most product manager at Covetrus and will partner with Todd Haedrich, chief commercial officer of GTS, and Tim Brewer, chief technology officer of GTS, in ensuring that the “voice of the customer” is reflected throughout Covetrus’ suite of products, which includes solutions for practice management, client communications and prescription management.

Arman brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare industry software solutions at companies including 3M, Allscripts, MEDHOST and AdvancedMD. Arman was most recently the chief operating officer of AdvancedMD, where he was responsible for product management, product marketing, engineering, platform operations, and customer and technical services. Having led more than just product management, Arman understands the complexities of integrating teams and creating a cohesive unit in order to drive products to market. He is very focused on innovation and has also been the driver of migrating legacy technology to the public Cloud, as well as building cloud-native healthcare solutions.

Arman holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin, and a M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

