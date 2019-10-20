Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Covetrus, Inc.    CVET

COVETRUS, INC.

(CVET)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Covetrus : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Covetrus, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CVET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 01:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) from February 8, 2019 through August 12, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 29, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Covetrus’ investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Covetrus class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1688.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants’ statements were materially false and misleading. Specifically, defendants’ representations to investors: (1) overstated Covetrus’ capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (2) understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (3) understated Covetrus’ separation costs from Henry Schein; (4) understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company’s separation from Henry Schein; and (5) as a result, Covetrus’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1688.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COVETRUS, INC.
01:46pCOVETRUS : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Covetrus, Inc. Investors of Import..
BU
10/18LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
10/16COVETRUS : Expands Prescription Management Relationship with National Veterinary..
BU
10/15LEAD PLAINTIFF Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses ..
NE
10/14LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
10/14DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
10/11COVETRUS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
10/08Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
10/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) Sued for ..
BU
10/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 907 M
EBIT 2019 118 M
Net income 2019 -46,7 M
Debt 2019 1 101 M
Yield 2019 53,5%
P/E ratio 2019 -23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 53,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 1 135 M
Chart COVETRUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Covetrus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVETRUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,25  $
Last Close Price 10,14  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin J. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin C. Wolin Chairman
Christine Tomlinson Komola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Evans Shaw Director
Deborah G. Ellinger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVETRUS, INC.0.00%1 135
MEDTRONIC PLC18.87%145 061
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.33.68%44 924
HOYA CORPORATION42.50%31 963
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS32.67%28 253
TERUMO CORPORATION-42.58%23 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group