FRIDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Covetrus, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

11/29/2019 | 01:31pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Covetrus, Inc. (“Covetrus” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CVET) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Covetrus overstated its skills and abilities in inventory management and supply chain services. The Company understated the costs associated with the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC. The Company also downplayed the impact of online competition and alternate distribution channels on earnings performance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Covetrus, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 966 M
EBIT 2019 159 M
Net income 2019 -643 M
Debt 2019 1 090 M
Yield 2019 38,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -1,66x
P/E ratio 2020 57,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 1 593 M
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin C. Wolin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip A. Laskaway Chairman
Christine Tomlinson Komola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Evans Shaw Director
Deborah G. Ellinger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVETRUS, INC.0.00%1 593
MEDTRONIC PLC23.65%150 752
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.25.28%42 100
HOYA CORPORATION56.11%34 700
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS41.30%30 145
TERUMO CORPORATION-36.41%26 404
