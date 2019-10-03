Log in
COVETRUS, INC.

(CVET)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Covetrus, Inc. Investors

10/03/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Covetrus, Inc. (“Covetrus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVET) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

In February 2019, Covetrus was formed through a spin-off of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, which was merged with Vets First Choice (VFC).

On August 13, 2019, before the market opened, Covetrus reported a net loss of $0.09 per share for the second quarter of 2019, well below analyst estimates of $0.17 in net income per share. Additionally, the Company also revealed difficulties integrating the platforms and disclosed increased spending to eliminate obligations to Henry Schein as part of the spin-off agreement.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.30, or 40%, to close at $13.89 per share on August 13, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Covetrus securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 910 M
EBIT 2019 118 M
Net income 2019 -46,7 M
Debt 2019 1 106 M
Yield 2019 47,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -26,7x
P/E ratio 2020 57,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 1 284 M
Chart COVETRUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Covetrus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVETRUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,25  $
Last Close Price 11,47  $
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin J. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin C. Wolin Chairman
Christine Tomlinson Komola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Evans Shaw Director
Deborah G. Ellinger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVETRUS, INC.0.00%1 331
MEDTRONIC PLC16.47%145 732
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.27.97%44 658
HOYA CORPORATION32.71%30 756
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS27.22%28 184
TERUMO CORPORATION-46.07%23 925
