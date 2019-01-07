Covia Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covia (NYSE:CVIA) announced today that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.



The materials management will reference at the conference will be available prior to the beginning of the conference in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.CoviaCorp.com .

About Covia

Covia is a leading provider of mineral-based and material solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets, representing the legacy and combined strengths from the June 2018 merger of Unimin and Fairmount Santrol. The Company is a leading provider of diversified mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports and recreation markets. The Company offers a broad array of high-quality products, including high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems and coated materials, delivered through its comprehensive distribution network. Covia offers its Energy customers an unparalleled selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity and to address both surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. Covia has built long-standing relationships with a broad customer base consisting of blue-chip customers. Underpinning these strengths is an unwavering commitment to safety and to sustainable development further enhancing the value that Covia delivers to all of its stakeholders. For more information, visit CoviaCorp.com.

