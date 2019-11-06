Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Covia Holdings Corporation    CVIA

COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(CVIA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Covia Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 06:00am EST
  • Sold volumes of 7.8 million tons, down 5% sequentially
  • Grew Industrial gross profit 4%, up 11% excluding the impact of asset sales
  • Reported net income from continuing operations of $54 million
  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $43 million

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covia (NYSE:CVIA), a leading provider of mineral-based material solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. As a result of the merger that closed on June 1, 2018, Covia’s 2018 reported results under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) include the consolidated financial results of both Unimin Corporation (“Unimin”) and Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (“Fairmount Santrol”) for the seven months ended December 31, 2018, as well as the stand-alone results for Unimin for the five months ended May 31, 2018, including the high-purity quartz (“HPQ”) business reported as discontinued operations. Selected pro forma financial results, which reflect combined Unimin and Fairmount Santrol operations prior to the merger and exclude HPQ results, have been provided as exhibits with this release.

“During the third quarter, we made significant progress in reducing our financial leverage, including closing on $240 million in non-core asset sales, structurally removing costs and streamlining our organization,” said Richard Navarre, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Industrial profitability increased year-over-year, despite the sale of two businesses and temporary end market-related challenges. Energy performed consistent with guidance through August; however, customers sharply curtailed completions activity in September, which negatively impacted our results. We have taken further actions to consolidate our production into lower-cost facilities and reduce costs across the organization.”

Mr. Navarre added, “Energy demand is expected to soften further in the fourth quarter, due to customer budget exhaustion and seasonality. In the face of these challenging conditions, we remain committed to repositioning our Energy business, organically growing our Industrial segment and strengthening our balance sheet. We are confident that these strategies will best position Covia to navigate market challenges and deliver strong profitability as market conditions improve.”   

Third Quarter 2019 Results

  • Total volumes decreased 5% sequentially to 7.8 million tons, and decreased 5% compared to the third quarter of 2018.
  • Total revenues decreased 8% sequentially to $409.0 million, and decreased 22% compared to the third quarter of 2018.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 8% sequentially to $35.6 million, and decreased 17% compared to the third quarter of 2018.
      °  Third quarter 2019 selling, general and administrative expenses include $2.3 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. In the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018, non-cash stock compensation totaled $3.3 million and $2.7 million, respectively. 
  • Net income from continuing operations totaled $53.8 million, a sequential increase of $88.2 million. The increase was driven by the $127.2 million pre-tax gain on sale of assets.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $43.2 million, compared to $65.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, and $84.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 Segment Results

Industrial Segment Results

  • Volumes decreased 3% to 3.6 million tons compared to the third quarter of 2018, driven primarily by the sale of the Calera lime facility (“Calera’) and softness in the metals and foundry business, which was negatively impacted by the General Motors union strike. This was partially offset by strength in coatings and polymers, which increased 15%, and solid mid-single-digit growth in Mexican containerized glass. 
      °  Excluding Calera and the Winchester and Western Railroad (“W&W”), which were sold during the third quarter of 2019, volumes declined 1% compared to the third quarter of 2018.
  • Revenues decreased 7% to $185.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2018, driven primarily by lower transportation-related revenues. 
      °  Excluding Calera and W&W, revenues decreased 3% compared to the third quarter of 2018.
  • Segment gross profit and segment contribution margin of $59.1 million each increased $2.3 million, or 4%, from the third quarter of 2018, due mainly to increased pricing and cost improvements, partially offset by the sale of Calera and the W&W.
      °  Segment gross profit excluding Calera and W&W increased 11% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Energy Segment Results

  • Volumes decreased 9% sequentially to 4.2 million tons.
  • Revenues decreased 11% sequentially to $223.3 million, driven primarily by lower volumes in September and moderately lower pricing for both Northern White and local sand.
  • Segment gross profit of $17.7 million compared to $33.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Segment contribution margin of $24.6 million, a decrease of $16.3 million sequentially, driven primarily by lower pricing and lower fixed-cost absorption resulting from decreased volumes.
  • In response to lower market demand, the Company has reduced its annual effective Northern White capacity by approximately 5 million tons, including the idling of the Kasota, Minnesota facility, and the de-rating of capacity at several other facilities.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

  • Total liquidity of $528.8 million as of September 30, 2019, which was composed of $340.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $188.7 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility.
  • Generated cash flow from operations of $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Third quarter 2019 capital expenditures totaled $15.6 million, primarily related to maintenance capital and the Canoitas plant expansion in Mexico to support customer growth.

Outlook

The Company’s fourth quarter 2019 expectations are:

  • Industrial volumes are expected to be in the range of 3.3 million tons to 3.5 million tons, which includes the negative impact from the sale of Calera.
  • Energy volumes are expected to decline at least 15% sequentially.

The Company’s full-year 2019 expectations are:

  • 2019 selling, general and administrative expenses of $145 million to $155 million, which includes approximately $10 million in non-cash stock compensation expense.
  • 2019 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $85 million to $95 million.

The Company is actively implementing a Company-wide business optimization program to deliver a lower cost structure, support improved Industrial profitability, strengthen the balance sheet and create a more resilient and profitable Energy business.

Use of Certain Non-GAAP and Adjusted Financial Measures

Covia reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, Covia’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures help to facilitate comparisons of Company operating performance across periods. This release includes segment contribution margin, segment contribution margin per ton, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, including on a pro forma basis. Covia may also present other non-GAAP financial measures which are identified as “adjusted” results. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in exhibits attached to this release. Covia defines segment contribution margin as gross profit excluding any selling, general and administrative costs and corporate costs, and also excludes operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity. Covia defines segment contribution margin per ton as gross profit excluding any selling, general and administrative costs and corporate costs, and also excludes operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity divided by tons sold.  Covia defines EBITDA as net income from continuing operations before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before non-cash stock-based compensation, merger-related expenses, restructuring charges, asset impairments and certain other income or expenses. Covia defines pro forma EBITDA as net income from continuing operations before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization for the combined Unimin and Fairmount Santrol operations for the periods reported and excludes HPQ results. Adjusted pro forma EBITDA is defined by Covia as pro forma EBITDA before non-cash stock-based compensation, merger-related expenses, restructuring charges asset impairments and certain other income or expenses. Pro forma financial results for 2018 and 2017, as shown in the exhibits attached to this release, include combined results of operations for Fairmount Santrol and Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should be viewed in addition to the results as reported by Covia. Covia also believes segment contribution margin, pro forma EBITDA and pro forma adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operational performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to the Company’s financing costs or capital structure.

Conference Call

Covia will host a conference call and live webcast on November 6, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (ir.CoviaCorp.com). To access the live webcast, please log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the website. The call may also be accessed live by dialing (877) 273-6113 or, for international callers, (647) 689-5399. The conference ID for the call is 1880198. A replay will be available on the website and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642. The passcode for the replay is 1880198. The replay of the call will be available through November 13, 2019.

About Covia

Covia is a leading provider of mineral-based material solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets, representing the legacy and combined strengths from the June 2018 merger of Unimin and Fairmount Santrol. The Company is a leading provider of diversified mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, foundry, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports and recreation markets. The Company offers a broad array of high-quality products, including high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, resin systems and coated materials, delivered through its comprehensive distribution network. Covia offers its Energy customers an unparalleled selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity and to address both surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. Covia has built long-standing relationships with a broad customer base consisting of blue-chip customers. Underpinning these strengths is an unwavering commitment to safety and to sustainable development further enhancing the value that Covia delivers to all of its stakeholders. For more information, visit CoviaCorp.com.

About the Merger

On June 1, 2018, Unimin completed a business combination (“merger”) whereby Fairmount Santrol, now known as Bison Merger Sub I, LLC, merged into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unimin and ceased to exist as a separate corporate entity. Immediately following the consummation of the merger, Unimin changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation and began operating under that name. The common stock of Fairmount Santrol was delisted from the NYSE prior to the market opening on June 1, 2018, and Covia commenced trading under the ticker symbol “CVIA” on that same date.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”), and such statements are intended to qualify for the protection of the safe harbor provided by the PSLRA. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “objective,” “goal,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, descriptions of the Company’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the expectations of the Company’s management as to future occurrences and trends, including statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results or events and projected sales, earnings, capital expenditures and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance. Although the Company’s management believes the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may materially affect the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations or liquidity.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: changes in prevailing economic conditions, including fluctuations in supply of, demand for, and pricing of, the Company’s products; potential business uncertainties relating to the merger, including potential disruptions to the Company’s business and operational relationships, the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated synergies, and the anticipated costs, timing and complexity of the Company’s integration efforts; loss of, or reduction in, business from the Company’s largest customers or their failure to pay the Company; possible adverse effects of being leveraged, including interest rate, event of default or refinancing risks, as well as potentially limiting the Company’s ability to invest in certain market opportunities; the Company’s ability to successfully develop and market new products; the Company’s rights and ability to mine its property and its renewal or receipt of the required permits and approvals from government authorities and other third parties; the Company’s ability to implement and realize efficiencies from capacity expansion plans, and cost reduction initiatives within its time and budgetary parameters; increasing costs or a lack of dependability or availability of transportation services or infrastructure and geographic shifts in demand; changing legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to the Company’s business, including environmental, mining, health and safety, licensing, reclamation and other regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing (and changes in their enforcement and interpretation); silica-related health issues and corresponding litigation; seasonal and severe weather conditions; other operating risks beyond the Company’s control; the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2019; and the other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. This release should be read in conjunction with such filings, and you should consider all such risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its public announcements and SEC filing.

                
                
Covia               
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)             
(unaudited)               
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
 2019  2018  2019  2018 
            
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)  (in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Revenues$408,957  $523,368  $1,282,139  $1,401,607 
Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion,               
and amortization shown separately) 332,234   405,602   1,039,763   1,021,232 
                
Operating expenses               
Selling, general and administrative expenses(A) 35,628   43,164   116,232   99,765 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 51,920   68,584   169,219   132,459 
Goodwill and other asset impairments 7,761   265,343   7,761   277,643 
Restructuring and other charges 3,378   14,750   14,915   14,750 
Gain on sale of subsidiaries (127,195)  -   (127,195)  - 
Other operating expense (income), net 18   (974)  (4,704)  (330)
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 105,213   (273,101)  66,148   (143,912)
                
Interest expense, net 26,894   23,530   79,896   35,325 
Other non-operating expense, net 1,924   9,043   5,682   56,159 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes 76,395   (305,674)  (19,430)  (235,396)
                
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 22,471   (16,848)  13,281   (524)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations 53,924   (288,826)  (32,711)  (234,872)
Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest 152   (32)  156   74 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation 53,772   (288,794)  (32,867)  (234,946)
                
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -   -   -   12,587 
                
Net income (loss) attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation$53,772  $(288,794) $(32,867) $(222,359)
                
Continuing operations earnings (loss) per share               
Basic$0.41  $(2.20) $(0.25) $(1.90)
Diluted 0.41   (2.20)  (0.25)  (1.90)
                
Discontinued operations earnings per share               
Basic -   -   -   0.10 
Diluted -   -   -   0.10 
                
Earnings (loss) per share               
Basic 0.41   (2.20)  (0.25)  (1.80)
Diluted$0.41  $(2.20) $(0.25) $(1.80)
                
Weighted average number of shares outstanding               
Basic 131,562   131,154   131,437   123,604 
Diluted 131,745   131,154   131,437   123,604 
                
(A) - Included within selling, general, and administrative expenses is stock compensation expense of $2.3 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $8.4 million and $3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 
  


        
Covia       
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows       
(unaudited)       
 Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2019  2018 
      
 (in thousands) 
Net loss attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation$(32,867) $(222,359)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 169,219   132,459 
Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,626   6,001 
Prepayment penalties on Senior Notes -   2,213 
Goodwill and other asset impairments 7,761   277,643 
Inventory write-downs -   6,744 
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 2,255   (90)
Gain on sale of subsidiaries (127,195)  - 
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net -   (2,658)
Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 6,414   (9,234)
Stock compensation expense 8,378   5,847 
Net income from non-controlling interest 156   74 
Other, net 5,037   11,101 
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combination effect:       
Accounts receivable 13,303   53,533 
Inventories 19,768   10,511 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,078   (806)
Accounts payable (22,950)  (32,628)
Accrued expenses 8,812   (48,091)
Net cash provided by operating activities 68,795   190,260 
        
Cash flows from investing activities       
Capital expenditures (75,063)  (188,424)
Cash of HPQ Co. distributed to Sibelco prior to Merger -   (31,000)
Payments to Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. shareholders, net of cash acquired -   (64,697)
Capitalized interest (6,772)  - 
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 2,998   862 
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries 234,014   - 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 155,177   (283,259)
        
Cash flows from financing activities       
Proceeds from borrowings on Term Loan -   1,650,000 
Payments on Term Loan (12,375)  (4,125)
Prepayment on Unimin Term Loans -   (314,642)
Prepayment on Senior Notes -   (100,000)
Prepayment on Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. term loan -   (695,625)
Fees for Term Loan and Senior Notes prepayment -   (36,733)
Payments on other long-term debt (1,664)  (35,574)
Payments on finance lease liabilities (3,460)  - 
Fees for Revolver -   (4,500)
Cash Redemption payment to Sibelco -   (520,377)
Proceeds from share-based awards exercised or distributed 14   1 
Tax payments for withholdings on share-based awards exercised or distributed (616)  (289)
Net cash used in financing activities (18,101)  (61,864)
        
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 125   2,211 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 205,996   (152,652)
        
Cash and cash equivalents:       
Beginning of period 134,130   308,059 
End of period$340,126  $155,407 
 


        
Covia       
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets       
 (unaudited)  (audited) 
 September 30, 2019  December 31, 2018 
      
 (in thousands) 
Assets       
Current assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$340,126  $134,130 
Accounts receivable, net 247,440   267,268 
Inventories, net 139,061   162,970 
Other receivables 33,943   40,306 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,174   20,941 
Assets held for sale 5,797   - 
Total current assets 786,541   625,615 
        
Property, plant and equipment, net 2,629,950   2,834,361 
Operating right-of-use assets, net 379,569   - 
Deferred tax assets, net 7,450   8,740 
Goodwill 119,822   131,655 
Intangibles, net 60,638   137,113 
Other non-current assets 30,256   18,633 
Total assets$4,014,226  $3,756,117 
        
Liabilities and Equity       
Current liabilities       
Current portion of long-term debt$14,509  $15,482 
Operating lease liabilities, current 65,880   - 
Accounts payable 97,124   145,070 
Accrued expenses 116,361   120,424 
Deferred revenue 13,111   9,737 
Total current liabilities 306,985   290,713 
        
Long-term debt 1,604,095   1,612,887 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 282,843   - 
Employee benefit obligations 58,048   54,789 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 267,620   267,350 
Other non-current liabilities 73,878   75,425 
Total liabilities 2,593,469   2,301,164 
        
Equity       
Common stock 1,777   1,777 
Additional paid-in capital 386,600   388,027 
Retained earnings 1,615,092   1,647,959 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (105,102)  (95,225)
Treasury stock at cost (478,322)  (488,141)
Non-controlling interest 712   556 
Total equity 1,420,757   1,454,953 
Total liabilities and equity$4,014,226  $3,756,117 
 


              
Covia             
Pro Forma Segment Information           
(unaudited)             
(in thousands)             
 Three Months Ended September 30, 
 2019  2018 
 Covia, As Reported  Covia, As Reported   
Volumes (tons)             
Energy 4,177   4,497   
Industrial 3,583   3,680   
Total volumes 7,760   8,177   
              
Revenues             
Energy$223,318  $324,606   
Industrial 185,639   198,762   
Total revenues 408,957   523,368   
              
Segment gross profit(3)             
Energy 17,662   60,961   
Industrial 59,061   56,805   
Total segment gross profit 76,723   117,766   
              
Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4)             
Energy 24,576   67,913   
Industrial 59,061   56,805   
Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)$83,637  $124,718   
              
Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4)             
Energy$5.88  $15.10   
Industrial 16.48   15.44   
Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)$10.78  $15.25   
              
 Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2019  2018 
 Covia, As Reported  Covia, As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2) 
Volumes (tons)             
Energy 13,191   11,747  4,588  16,335 
Industrial 10,744   9,997  1,048  11,045 
Total volumes 23,935   21,744  5,636  27,380 
              
Revenues             
Energy$710,940  $858,813 $421,526 $1,280,339 
Industrial 571,199   542,794  55,805  598,599 
Total revenues 1,282,139   1,401,607  477,331  1,878,938 
              
Segment gross profit(3)             
Energy 66,584   227,744  136,668  364,412 
Industrial 175,792   152,631  21,440  174,071 
Total segment gross profit 242,376   380,375  158,108  538,483 
              
Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4)             
Energy 87,507   236,798  147,394  384,192 
Industrial 175,792   152,631  21,440  174,071 
Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)$263,299  $389,429  168,834 $558,263 
              
Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4)             
Energy$6.63  $20.16 $32.13 $23.52 
Industrial 16.36   15.27  20.46  15.76 
Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)$11.00  $17.91 $29.96 $20.39 
              
 Three Months Ended June 30,           
 2019           
 Covia, As Reported           
Volumes (tons)             
Energy 4,582           
Industrial 3,596           
Total volumes 8,178           
              
Revenues             
Energy$251,547           
Industrial 193,389           
Total revenues 444,936           
              
Segment gross profit(3)             
Energy 33,858           
Industrial 65,109           
Total segment gross profit 98,967           
              
Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4)             
Energy 40,912           
Industrial 65,109           
Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)$106,021           
              
Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4)             
Energy$8.93           
Industrial 18.11           
Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)$12.96           
__________ 
  
(1) 2018 Pre-Merger financial results are for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol"), for the two and five months ended May 31, 2018, the day before the merger between Fairmount Santrol and Unimin Corporation ("Unimin") occurred on June 1, 2018.  Such results are based on Fairmount Santrol's unaudited internal financial statements and have been prepared on a basis substantially consistent with Fairmount Santrol's prior audited financial statements, but have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Both Fairmount Santrol and Unimin reported financial results on a calendar fiscal year. 
  
(2) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial results include the aggregate results of operations for legacy Fairmount Santrol and legacy Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger. 
  
(3) In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, Energy segment gross profit was negatively impacted by the $1.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively, of operating lease expense incurred related to intangible assets that were reclassified to Operating right-of-use assets, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, as a result of the adoption of ASC 842.  The expense, previously recognized as non-cash amortization expense, is now recognized in Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss). 
  
As a result of the June 1, 2018 merger, legacy Fairmount Santrol inventories were written up to fair value under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").  For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $1.1 million of this write-up was expensed through cost of goods sold, thereby reducing segment gross profit.  There was no write-up in the three months ended September 30, 2019.  Of the $1.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $0.4 million impacted the Energy segment and $0.7 million impacted the Industrial segment. 
  
(4) We define segment contribution margin as segment revenue less segment cost of sales, excluding any depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, selling, general, and administrative costs, and operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity.  Operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity costs, which are both entirely attributable to the Energy segment, were $6.9 million and $7.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $20.9 million and $9.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.  Segment contribution margin and segment contribution margin per ton are non-GAAP financial measures.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in tables that follow. 
  
 
                 
Covia                
Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) Information & Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) 
The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) from continuing operations (amounts in thousands) 
                 
 Three Months Ended September 30, 
 2019  2018 
 As Reported  As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger Merger Pro Forma Adjustments(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2) 
Revenues$408,957  $523,368  $- $523,368 
Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion,                
and amortization shown separately)(4) 332,234   405,602   -  405,602 
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,628   43,164   -  43,164 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 51,920   68,584   (10,392) 58,192 
Goodwill and other asset impairments 7,761   265,343   -  265,343 
Restructuring and other charges 3,378   14,750   -  14,750 
Gain on sale of subsidiaries (127,195)  -   -  - 
Other operating expense (income), net 18   (974)  -  (974)
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 105,213   (273,101)  10,392  (262,709)
                 
Interest expense, net 26,894   23,530   (372) 23,158 
Other non-operating expense, net 1,924   9,043   (5,600) 3,443 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes 76,395   (305,674)  16,364  (289,310)
                 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 22,471   (16,848)  3,764  (13,084)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations 53,924   (288,826)  12,600  (276,226)
Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest 152   (32)  -  (32)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation 53,772   (288,794)  12,600  (276,194)
                 
Interest expense, net 26,894   23,530   (372) 23,158 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 22,471   (16,848)  3,764  (13,084)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 51,920   68,584   (10,392) 58,192 
EBITDA 155,057   (213,528)  5,600  (207,928)
                 
Non-cash charges relating to operating leases(4) 1,856   -   -  - 
Non-cash stock compensation expense(5) 2,296   2,654   -  2,654 
Costs and expenses related to the Merger and integration(6) -   5,600   (5,600) - 
Restructuring and other charges(7) 3,378   24,061   -  24,061 
Goodwill and asset impairments(8) 7,761   265,343   -  265,343 
Gain on sale of subsidiaries(9) (127,195)  -  -  -  - 
Adjusted EBITDA$43,153  $84,130  $- $84,130 
                 
 Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2019  2018 
 As Reported  As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(3) Merger Pro Forma Adjustments(1) Pro Forma Combined(2) 
Revenues$1,282,139  $1,401,607 $477,332 $- $1,878,939 
Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion,                
and amortization shown separately)(4) 1,039,763   1,021,232  319,224  -  1,340,456 
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling, general and administrative expenses 116,232   99,765  44,156  -  143,921 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 169,219   132,459  29,313  1,587  163,359 
Goodwill and other asset impairments 7,761   277,643  -  -  277,643 
Restructuring and other charges 14,915   14,750  -  -  14,750 
Gain on sale of subsidiaries (127,195)  -  -  -  - 
Other operating expense (income), net (4,704)  (330) (2,292) -  (2,622)
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 66,148   (143,912) 86,931  (1,587) (58,568)
                 
Interest expense, net 79,896   35,325  25,686  8,799  69,810 
Other non-operating expense, net 5,682   56,159  28,057  (77,880) 6,336 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes (19,430)  (235,396) 33,188  67,494  (134,714)
                 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 13,281   (524) 1,683  15,524  16,683 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (32,711)  (234,872) 31,505  51,970  (151,397)
Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest 156   74  3  -  77 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation (32,867)  (234,946) 31,502  51,970  (151,474)
                 
Interest expense, net 79,896   35,325  25,686  8,799  69,810 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 13,281   (524) 1,683  15,524  16,683 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 169,219   132,459  29,313  1,587  163,359 
EBITDA 229,529   (67,686) 88,184  77,880  98,378 
                 
Non-cash charges relating to operating leases(4) 6,056   -  -  -  - 
Non-cash stock compensation expense(5) 8,378   3,447  8,482  -  11,929 
Costs and expenses related to the Merger and integration(6) 896   49,823  28,057  (77,880) - 
Restructuring and other charges(7) 17,504   24,061  -  -  24,061 
Goodwill and other asset impairments(8) 7,761   277,643  -  -  277,643 
Gain on sale of subsidiaries(9) (127,195)  -  -  -  - 
Adjusted EBITDA$142,929  $287,288 $124,723 $- $412,011 
                 
 Three Months Ended June 30,              
 2019              
 As Reported              
Revenues$444,936              
Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion,                
and amortization shown separately)(4) 345,969              
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling, general and administrative expenses 38,644              
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 59,204              
Restructuring and other charges 9,535              
Other operating expense (income), net 1,670              
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (10,086)             
                 
Interest expense, net 27,866              
Other non-operating expense, net 1,571              
Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (39,523)             
                 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,136)             
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (34,387)             
Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest 7              
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation (34,394)             
                 
Interest expense, net 27,866              
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,136)             
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 59,204              
EBITDA 47,540              
                 
Non-cash charges relating to operating leases(4) 2,100              
Non-cash stock compensation expense(5) 3,316              
Costs and expenses related to the Merger and integration(6) 245              
Restructuring and other charges(7) 12,124              
Adjusted EBITDA$65,325              
__________ 
  
(1) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial information presents the Company’s combined results as if the Merger had occurred on January 1, 2017.  The pro forma financial information was prepared to give effect to events that are (i) directly attributable to the Merger; (ii) factually supportable; and (iii) expected to have a continuing impact on the Company’s results.  All material intercompany transactions during the periods presented have been eliminated.  The Merger Pro Forma Adjustments reflect adjustments for interest expense that would have been incurred to finance the transaction and purchase accounting adjustments for additional depreciation, depletion and amortization on acquired property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in prior periods which resulted in a reduction to depreciation, depletion and amortization in the current periods.  The pro forma results exclude Merger related transaction costs and expenses that were incurred in conjunction with the transaction for all periods presented. 
  
(2) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial results include the aggregate results of operations for legacy Fairmount Santrol and legacy Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger. 
  
(3) 2018 Pre-Merger financial results are for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol"), for the two and five months ended May 31, 2018, the day before the merger between Fairmount Santrol and Unimin Corporation ("Unimin") occurred on June 1, 2018.  Such results are based on Fairmount Santrol's unaudited internal financial statements and have been prepared on a basis substantially consistent with Fairmount Santrol's prior audited financial statements, but have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Both Fairmount Santrol and Unimin reported financial results on a calendar fiscal year. 
  
(4) In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, Energy segment gross profit was negatively impacted by the $1.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively, of operating lease expense incurred related to intangible assets that were reclassified to Operating right-of-use assets, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, as a result of the adoption of ASC 842.  The expense, previously recognized as non-cash amortization expense, is now recognized in Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss) 
  
(5) Represents the non-cash expense for stock-based awards issued to employees and outside directors.  Stock compensation expenses are reported in Selling, general & administrative expenses ("SG&A"). 
  
(6) Costs and expenses related to the Merger with Fairmount Santrol include legal, accounting, financial advisory services, severance, debt extinguishment, and integration expenses. 
  
(7) Represents expenses associated with restructuring activities as a result of the Merger and idled plant facilities, other charges related to executive severance and benefits, as well as restructuring-related SG&A expenses. 
  
(8) Represents expenses from a terminated project in 2018 due to post-Merger synergies and capital optimization. 
  
(9) Represents the gain on the sales of Calera and W&W. 
  
 
 
Covia
Pro Forma Segment Contribution Margin & Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
The following table reconciles segment contribution margin and segment contribution margin per ton, non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, segment gross profit and segment gross profit per ton, respectively
             
 Three Months Ended September 30,
 2019  2018
 As Reported  Covia, As Reported  
Segment gross profit(3)            
Energy$17,662  $60,961  
Industrial 59,061   56,805  
Total segment gross profit 76,723   117,766  
             
Operating expenses excluded from segment contribution margin(4) 6,914   6,952  
             
Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4)            
Energy 24,576   67,913  
Industrial 59,061   56,805  
Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)$83,637  $124,718  
             
Segment gross profit per ton(3)            
Energy$4.23  $13.56  
Industrial 16.48   15.44  
Total segment gross profit per ton 9.89   14.40  
             
Operating expenses per ton excluded from segment contribution margin per ton(4) 1.66   1.55  
             
Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4)            
Energy 5.88   15.10  
Industrial 16.48   15.44  
Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)$10.78  $15.25  
             
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2019  2018
 As Reported  Covia, As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2)
Segment gross profit(3)            
Energy$66,584  $227,744 $136,668 $364,412
Industrial 175,792   152,631  21,440  174,071
Total segment gross profit 242,376   380,375  158,108  538,483
             
Operating expenses excluded from segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) 20,923   9,054  10,726  19,780
             
Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4)            
Energy 87,507   236,798  147,394  384,192
Industrial 175,792   152,631  21,440  174,071
Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)$263,299  $389,429 $168,834 $558,263
             
Segment gross profit per ton(3)            
Energy$5.05  $19.39 $29.79 $22.31
Industrial 16.36   15.27  20.46  15.76
Total segment gross profit per ton 10.13   17.49  28.05  19.67
             
Operating expenses per ton excluded from segment contribution margin per ton(4) 1.59   0.77  2.34  1.21
             
Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4)            
Energy 6.63   20.16  32.13  23.52
Industrial 16.36   15.27  20.46  15.76
Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)$11.00  $17.91 $29.96 $20.39
             
 Three Months Ended June 30,          
 2019          
 As Reported          
Segment gross profit(3)            
Energy$33,858          
Industrial 65,109          
Total segment gross profit 98,967          
             
Operating expenses excluded from segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) 7,054          
             
Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4)            
Energy 40,912          
Industrial 65,109          
Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)$106,021          
             
Segment gross profit per ton(3)            
Energy$7.39          
Industrial 18.11          
Total segment gross profit per ton 12.10          
             
Operating expenses per ton excluded from segment contribution margin per ton(4) 1.54          
             
Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4)            
Energy 8.93          
Industrial 18.11          
Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)$12.96          
__________
 
(1) 2018 Pre-Merger financial results are for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol"), for the two and five months ended May 31, 2018, the day before the merger between Fairmount Santrol and Unimin Corporation ("Unimin") occurred on June 1, 2018.  Such results are based on Fairmount Santrol's unaudited internal financial statements and have been prepared on a basis substantially consistent with Fairmount Santrol's prior audited financial statements, but have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Both Fairmount Santrol and Unimin reported financial results on a calendar fiscal year.
 
(2) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial results include the aggregate results of operations for legacy Fairmount Santrol and legacy Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger.
 
(3) In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, Energy segment gross profit was negatively impacted by the $1.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively, of operating lease expense incurred related to intangible assets that were reclassified to Operating right-of-use assets, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, as a result of the adoption of ASC 842.  The expense, previously recognized as non-cash amortization expense, is now recognized in Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss).
 
As a result of the June 1, 2018 merger, legacy Fairmount Santrol inventories were written up to fair value under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").  For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $1.1 million, respectively, of this write-up was expensed through cost of goods sold, thereby reducing segment gross profit.  There was no write-up in the three months ended September 30, 2019.  Of the $1.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $0.4 million impacted the Energy segment and $0.7 million impacted the Industrial segment.
 
(4) We define segment contribution margin as segment revenue less segment cost of sales, excluding any depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, selling, general, and administrative costs, and operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity.  We define segment contribution margin as segment revenue less segment cost of sales, excluding any depreciation, depletion, and amortization expenses, selling, general, and administrative costs, and operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity.  Segment contribution margin per ton is defined as segment contribution margin divided by tons sold.  Operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity costs, which are both entirely attributable to the Energy segment, were $6.9 million and $7.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $20.9 million and $9.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.  Segment contribution margin is a non-GAAP financial measure.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in tables.
 
 
  
Covia 
Adjusted Industrial Segment Information 
The following table provides unaudited adjusted Industrial segment data, excluding the impact of Calera and the Winchester & Western Railroad W&W, as well as freight revenues.  Calera and W&W were sold in August and September 2019, respectively.  Amounts in thousands. 
        
 Three Months Ended September 30, 
 2019  2018 
Industrial volumes (tons), as reported 3,583   3,680 
Less Calera volumes (35)  (100)
Adjusted Industrial volumes 3,548   3,580 
        
Industrial revenues, as reported$185,639  $198,762 
Less Calera revenues (4,591)  (12,232)
Less W&W revenues (2,659)  (3,333)
Adjusted Industrial revenues$178,389  $183,197 
        
Industrial segment gross profit, as reported$59,061  $56,805 
Less Calera gross profit (1,321)  (4,130)
Less W&W gross profit (960)  (1,485)
Adjusted Industrial segment gross profit$56,780  $51,190 
 
 
  
Investor contact:
Matthew Schlarb
440-214-3284
Matthew.Schlarb@coviacorp.com
Source: Covia
 
Primary Logo



 © GlobeNewswire 2019

               
        
      

        

            
                

                    

                        
                            
                                share with twitter
                            
                        
                        
                            
                                share with LinkedIn
                            
                        
                        
                            
                                share with facebook
                            
                        
                        
                             
                                 

                                    share via e-mail
                                

                            
                        		
                    

                

            		
            
                

                    

                        
                        

        

        
0

    

                    

                

            		
            
        

    

    
  
 



	

		
Latest news on COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

	







	
06:00aCovia Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL

	

	
10/10COVIA ANNOUNCES 8 : 00 A.M. E.T. Start for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conferenc..
PU

	

	
10/10UPDATE : Covia Announces 8:00 A.M. E.T. Start for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Co..
GL

	

	
10/04Covia Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference ..
GL

	

	
09/11COVIA HOLDINGS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ

	

	
09/11Covia Closes the Sale of the Winchester and Western Railroad for $105 Million
GL

	

	
08/30COVIA HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ

	

	
08/22COVIA HOLDINGS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Dire..
AQ

	

	
08/21Covia Appoints Richard Navarre as President and CEO
GL

	

	
08/08COVIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ

	



	

		
More news

	


      

          
      
    
 
 

  

        
  

 
 
 



	
Financials (USD)


        
         
        

            

                
                    

                        

                            Sales 2019
                            1 734 M
                        

                        

                            EBIT 2019
                            -41,2 M
                        

                        

                            Net income 2019
                            -134 M
                        
  
                        

                            Debt 2019
                            1 361 M
                        

                        

                            Yield 2019
                                                        -
                        

                    
  
                		
                
                    

                        

                                                        P/E ratio 2019
                            -1,68x
                        

                        

                                                        P/E ratio 2020
                            -2,33x
                        

                                                

                            EV / Sales2019
                            0,91x
                        

                        

                            EV / Sales2020
                            0,87x
                        
  
                        

                            Capitalization
                            220 M
                        
 
                    

                		
            

        

        
   







	

		
Chart COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

	





             

              


Duration : 


Period : 


 





  
               
                
               
              

             
 
             

Covia Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener 

	

		
Full-screen chart

	




 
        
        


	
Technical analysis trends COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION


        

        
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
        

        



	
Income Statement Evolution


 



	
Consensus

                    

                       
                            Sell
                       
                       
                            

                            

                            
                            

                            

                        

                   
                   		
                   Buy
                                 
                

             


        
        

            

                Mean consensus
                HOLD
            

                Number of Analysts
                11
            

            

                Average target price
                
                2,19  $                
            

            

                Last Close Price
                
                1,67  $                
            

            

                Spread / Highest target
                
                79,6%                
            
     
            

                Spread / Average Target
                
                31,2%                
            

            

                Spread / Lowest Target
                
                -25,1%                
            
 
        

        

 
 

  

        
  

 
 
 



	
EPS Revisions 


 



	
Managers


            

                
                     
                    
                
                

                     NameTitle
Richard A. Navarre
                          Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
                        
Campbell Jones
                          Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
                        
Andrew D. Eich
                          Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
                        
William E. Conway
                          Independent Director
                        
Kurt Jean Emile Elise Decat
                          Independent Director
                        
            



	
Sector and Competitors





	
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
	

	
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION-51.17%220
	





	

	

	
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL51.92%45 100
	

	
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.40%29 353
	

	
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC5.82%15 829
	

	
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-6.55%10 284
	

	
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.25.12%9 056
	


      		
      

     

    

   


    		
    

 

 		
  
           
  


    



    




 
 

  

        
  

 
 
 



 









    
        
Categories


        
    		
    
        
Free services

        
    		
    
                
Mobile App

        
    		
    
        
Premium service

        
    		
    
    
        
     
About

        
    		






    

    

    
    

    Stock Market Quotes 
    Interactive brokers 
    Offre Binck 
    Best of des tweets 
    Stock Market News 
    Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten

    Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group