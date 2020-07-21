Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Covivio    COV   FR0000064578

COVIVIO

(COV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2020 half-year results: Good performance in offices and residential, hotel real estate affected by the crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

21-07-2020

2020 half-year results: Good performance in offices and residential, hotel real estate affected by the crisis

'During the 1st semester, our offices and residential activities (84% of our portfolio) performed well. On the other hand, hotels have been directly impacted by an unprecedented crisis. During this period, we reinforced our exposure in Germany, with €1.2 billion acquisitions, and made significant progress in our sales plan, with new agreements signed for €400 million. More than ever, our capacity to adapt and the diversification of our portfolio are key strengths in order to deal with the crisis and prepare tomorrow's growth.'
Christophe Kullmann, Covivio Chief Executive Officer

Real estate markets: conjunctural impacts and structural changes
  • Resilient residential and office segments, with a dynamic investment market
  • A heavily-impacted hotel industry
  • The crisis acting as a catalyst for trends that we had noted prior to the global pandemic: flexibility, digitisation and well-being
First-half activity
  • Expansion in German Offices with the successful takeover offer on Godewind Immobilien (10 assets for €1.2 billion located in the most dynamic German cities)
  • Successful sale plan: disposals worth €400 million, with a 15% margin on the latest appraisal values
  • Development pipeline: projects delayed by an average of 3 months, but no impact on value creation or average targeted yield on cost
  • Very high rent collection level, demonstrating the quality of our rental base
First-half results
  • Portfolio: €25 billion (€17 billion GS), in offices (60%), residential (24%) and hotels (15%)
  • €1.2 billion growth (+8%) and +1% in like-for-like scope, despite the 3.1% drop in hotels
  • Rental income: €302 million; up 1.9% on a like for like basis in offices and residential, and down 51% in hotels
  • EPRA Earnings: €192 million and €2.17/share; EPRA NAV: €9,444 million and €99.8/share
Outlook
  • 2020 EPRA Earnings guidance of around €380 million (€4.15 per share)
  • Over the medium term, the fundamentals of Covivio and our three strategic pillars (major European cities, real estate development and services to our clients), particularly adapted to the ongoing rapid changes, should enable us to deal with the crisis and achieve lasting growth in results.
Press release: Download press release
Contact:
Press Relations

Géraldine Lemoine

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 00

geraldine.lemoine@covivio.fr

Laetitia Baudon

Tél : + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Investor Relations

Paul Arkwright

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 85

paul.arkwright@covivio.fr

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 18:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COVIVIO
02:16p2020 HALF-YEAR RESULTS : Good performance in offices and residential, hotel real..
PU
07/16COVIVIO : half-yearly earnings release
06/26WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Ramada by Wyndham to Expand in Spain with Two Upcomin..
AQ
06/09COVIVIO : announces results of architectural competition for future development ..
PU
06/01LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio seeks bigger Mediobanca stake
RE
05/31COVIVIO : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
05/20COVIVIO : The option of dividend payment with shares chosen by 82.26% of the sha..
PU
05/14COVIVIO : sells Respiro property in Nanterre for 83 million
PU
04/30COVIVIO : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
04/27COVIVIO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 990 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
Net income 2020 107 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2020 8 667 M 9 997 M 9 997 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 7,08%
Capitalization 6 036 M 6 937 M 6 962 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 14,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart COVIVIO
Duration : Period :
Covivio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVIVIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 70,63 €
Last Close Price 64,00 €
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Joseph Kullmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Gaston Laurent Chairman
Marielle Seegmuller Operations Director
Tugdual Millet Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Allonas-Barthe Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVIVIO-36.76%6 907
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)24.08%64 778
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.46%38 701
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.2.28%20 856
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-22.07%19 705
SEGRO PLC3.77%14 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group