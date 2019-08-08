Covivio: 2019 half-year report

1 2019 First-half financial report Business analysis

1.1. BUSINESS ANALYSIS

The first half of 2019 showed excellent operating results on the four activities of Covivio, due to the strategic choices implemented and supportive markets. The Group achieved key milestones on its strategic objectives: stepping-up the development pipeline, accelerating mature asset disposals and reducing the loan-to-value ratio.

Changes in scope

Two changes occurred between the first half of 2018 and the first half of 2019, with an impact on Covivio's percentage ownership of its subsidiaries:

the merger between Covivio and its Italian subsidiary Beni Stabili took effect on 31 December 2018 ( vs 52.4% ownership in the first quarter 2018 and 59.9% for the rest of the year 2018)

52.4% ownership in the first quarter 2018 and 59.9% for the rest of the year 2018) Covivio's stake in its hotel subsidiary, Covivio Hotels, increased following the asset contribution from Covivio to Covivio Hotels, from 42.3% at end-2018 to 43.2% at end-June 2019.

1.1.1. Revenues: +3.4%LfL growth on strategic activities

100% Group share Change Change Change (%) % of (€M) H1 2018 H1 2019 (%) H1 2018 H1 2019 (%) LfL(1) revenue France Offices 137.6 130.3 -5.3% 123.3 115.1 -6.6% +3.9% 34% Paris 45.4 42.6 -6.3% 43.6 40.0 -8.3% +6.6% 12% Greater Paris (excl. Paris) 67.2 66.2 -1.5% 55.6 54.4 -2.2% +2.2% 16% Major regional cities 15.2 14.2 -6.8% 14.4 13.4 -6.7% +4.9% 4% Other French Regions 9.8 7.4 -24.9% 9.8 7.4 -24.8% -0.6% 2% Italy Offices 96.5 94.5 -2.1% 41.9 72.9 +73.9% +1.4% 22% Offices - excl. Telecom Italia 47.3 50.4 +6.6% 26.6 50.4 +89.5% +1.5% 15% Offices - Telecom Italia 49.2 44.0 -10.5% 15.3 22.5 +46.8% +1.2% 7% German Residential 118.7 124.3 +4.7% 75.3 79.8 +5.9% +4.4% 24% Berlin 56.6 62.7 +10.8% 36.3 40.5 +11.7% +5.3% 12% Dresden & Leipzig 11.1 12.1 +8.8% 7.0 7.7 +10.2% +3.2% 2% Hamburg 7.8 8.0 +2.4% 5.2 5.2 +0.5% +2.1% 2% North Rhine-Westphalia 43.2 41.5 -3.9% 26.9 26.3 -2.3% +4.1% 8% Hotels in Europe 128.3 148.9 +16.1% 48.0 59.1 +23.1% +2.0% 17% Hotels - Lease Properties 94.6 117.7 +24.4% 34.4 46.1 +33.9% +1.9% 14% France 49.5 48.2 -2.6% 15.5 16.2 +4.4% +1.8% 5% Germany 13.5 16.8 +24.5% 5.5 7.1 +29.3% +2.3% 2% UK 0.0 22.1 N/A 0.0 9.5 N/A N/A 3% Spain 10.6 17.1 +62.2% 7.3 7.4 +1.3% +0.9% 2% Belgium 17.4 7.3 -58.0% 4.5 3.2 -29.9% +4.7% 1% Others 3.7 6.2 +68.0% 1.6 2.7 +67.9% +1.1% 1% Hotels - Operating Properties (EBITDA) 33.7 31.2 -7.4% 13.6 13.0 -4.4% +2.4% 4% TOTAL STRATEGIC ACTIVITIES 481.1 497.9 +3.5% 288.5 326.9 +13.3% +3.4% 96% Non-strategic 25.4 15.5 -38.8% 14.2 12.0 -15.8% -1.7% 4% Retail Italy 8.0 5.9 -25.8% 4.5 5.9 +31.9% -2.4% 2% Retail France 13.2 6.3 -52.2% 5.5 2.7 -50.5% -0.7% 1% Other (France Residential) 4.2 3.3 -21.4% 4.2 3.3 -21.5% N/A 1% Total revenues 506.5 513.5 +1.4% 302.7 338.8 +11.9% +3.3% 100% (1) LfL: Like-for-Like.