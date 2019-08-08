Log in
COVIVIO

(COV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/08 03:03:22 pm
93.075 EUR   +0.68%
02:01pCOVIVIO : 2019 half-year report
PU
07/12COVIVIO : half-year Covivio liquidity contract reporting at 30 June 2019
PU
07/01Covovio Acquires Stake in Accor Hotel Portfolio
DJ
Covivio: 2019 half-year report

08/08/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

2019 FIRST-HALF FINANCIAL REPORT

CONTENTS

1

2019 FIRST- HALF

FINANCIAL REPORT

PAGE 01

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OF COVIVIO AS

AT 30  JUNE 2019

PAGE 59

3

STATUTORY

AUDITORS' REPORT

PAGE 121

4

CERTIFICATION

OF THE PREPARER

PAGE 123

5

DEFINITIONS, ACRONYMS AND ABREVIATIONS USED

PAGE 125

2019 FIRST-HALF

FINANCIAL REPORT

1

1.3. Financial information

and comments

40

Consolidated Accounts

40

1.3.1.

Scope of consolidation

40

1.3.2.

Accounting principles

40

1.3.3.

Simplified income statement - Group share 41

1.3.4.

Simplified consolidated income statement

(at 100%)

45

1.3.5.

Simplified consolidated balance sheet

(Group share)

46

1.3.6.

Simplified consolidated balance sheet (at

100%)

47

1.1. Business analysis

02

1.1.1. Revenues: +3.4% LfL growth on strategic

activities

02

1.1.2.

Lease Expiries and occupancy Rates

03

1.1.3.

Breakdown of revenues - Group share

05

1.1.4. Cost to Revenue ratio by business

06

1.1.5. Disposals: €732 million of new disposals

in 2019 (€602 million Group share)

06

1.1.6. Investments: €622 million Realised in H1

2019 (€338 million Group share)

07

1.1.7.

Development projects: €6 billion

(€4.4 billion Group share)

07

1.1.8.

Portfolio

11

1.1.9.

List of major assets

12

1.2. Business analysis by segment

13

1.2.1.

France Offices

13

1.2.2.

Italy Offices

22

1.2.3.

German residential

28

1.2.4.

Hotels in Europe

34

1.4. Financial Resources

48

1.4.1.

Main debt characteristics

48

1.4.2.

Debt by type

48

1.4.3.

Debt maturity

49

1.4.4.

Hedging profile

49

1.4.5.

Average interest rate on the debt

and sensitivity

50

1.4.6.

Reconciliation with consolidated accounts

51

1.5. EPRA reporting

52

1.5.1.

Change in net rental income (Group share)

52

1.5.2.

Investment assets - Information on leases

52

1.5.3.

Investment assets - Asset values

53

1.5.4.

Information on leases

53

1.5.5.

EPRA Net Initial Yield

54

1.5.6.

EPRA cost ratio

55

1.5.7.

EPRA Earnings

55

1.5.8.

EPRA NAV and EPRA NNNAV

56

1.5.9. EPRA performance indicator reference table 57

1.6. Financial indicators of the main

activities58

2019 F I R S T- H A L F F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T

01

1

2019 First-half financial report

Business analysis

1.1. BUSINESS ANALYSIS

The first half of 2019 showed excellent operating results on the four activities of Covivio, due to the strategic choices implemented and supportive markets. The Group achieved key milestones on its strategic objectives: stepping-up the development pipeline, accelerating mature asset disposals and reducing the loan-to-value ratio.

Changes in scope

Two changes occurred between the first half of 2018 and the first half of 2019, with an impact on Covivio's percentage ownership of its subsidiaries:

  • the merger between Covivio and its Italian subsidiary Beni Stabili took effect on 31 December 2018 (vs 52.4% ownership in the first quarter 2018 and 59.9% for the rest of the year 2018)
  • Covivio's stake in its hotel subsidiary, Covivio Hotels, increased following the asset contribution from Covivio to Covivio Hotels, from 42.3% at end-2018 to 43.2% at end-June 2019.

1.1.1. Revenues: +3.4%LfL growth on strategic activities

100%

Group share

Change

Change

Change

(%)

% of

(€M)

H1 2018

H1 2019

(%)

H1 2018

H1 2019

(%)

LfL(1)

revenue

France Offices

137.6

130.3

-5.3%

123.3

115.1

-6.6%

+3.9%

34%

Paris

45.4

42.6

-6.3%

43.6

40.0

-8.3%

+6.6%

12%

Greater Paris (excl. Paris)

67.2

66.2

-1.5%

55.6

54.4

-2.2%

+2.2%

16%

Major regional cities

15.2

14.2

-6.8%

14.4

13.4

-6.7%

+4.9%

4%

Other French Regions

9.8

7.4

-24.9%

9.8

7.4

-24.8%

-0.6%

2%

Italy Offices

96.5

94.5

-2.1%

41.9

72.9

+73.9%

+1.4%

22%

Offices - excl. Telecom Italia

47.3

50.4

+6.6%

26.6

50.4

+89.5%

+1.5%

15%

Offices - Telecom Italia

49.2

44.0

-10.5%

15.3

22.5

+46.8%

+1.2%

7%

German Residential

118.7

124.3

+4.7%

75.3

79.8

+5.9%

+4.4%

24%

Berlin

56.6

62.7

+10.8%

36.3

40.5

+11.7%

+5.3%

12%

Dresden & Leipzig

11.1

12.1

+8.8%

7.0

7.7

+10.2%

+3.2%

2%

Hamburg

7.8

8.0

+2.4%

5.2

5.2

+0.5%

+2.1%

2%

North Rhine-Westphalia

43.2

41.5

-3.9%

26.9

26.3

-2.3%

+4.1%

8%

Hotels in Europe

128.3

148.9

+16.1%

48.0

59.1

+23.1%

+2.0%

17%

Hotels - Lease Properties

94.6

117.7

+24.4%

34.4

46.1

+33.9%

+1.9%

14%

France

49.5

48.2

-2.6%

15.5

16.2

+4.4%

+1.8%

5%

Germany

13.5

16.8

+24.5%

5.5

7.1

+29.3%

+2.3%

2%

UK

0.0

22.1

N/A

0.0

9.5

N/A

N/A

3%

Spain

10.6

17.1

+62.2%

7.3

7.4

+1.3%

+0.9%

2%

Belgium

17.4

7.3

-58.0%

4.5

3.2

-29.9%

+4.7%

1%

Others

3.7

6.2

+68.0%

1.6

2.7

+67.9%

+1.1%

1%

Hotels - Operating Properties (EBITDA)

33.7

31.2

-7.4%

13.6

13.0

-4.4%

+2.4%

4%

TOTAL STRATEGIC ACTIVITIES

481.1

497.9

+3.5%

288.5

326.9

+13.3%

+3.4%

96%

Non-strategic

25.4

15.5

-38.8%

14.2

12.0

-15.8%

-1.7%

4%

Retail Italy

8.0

5.9

-25.8%

4.5

5.9

+31.9%

-2.4%

2%

Retail France

13.2

6.3

-52.2%

5.5

2.7

-50.5%

-0.7%

1%

Other (France Residential)

4.2

3.3

-21.4%

4.2

3.3

-21.5%

N/A

1%

Total revenues

506.5

513.5

+1.4%

302.7

338.8

+11.9%

+3.3%

100%

(1) LfL: Like-for-Like.

02

2019 F I R S T- H A L F F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T

Group share revenues increased by 11.9% year-on-year (+€36.1 million) primarily due to:

  • acceleration of like-for-like revenue growth of 3.4% from strategic activities (+€7.8 million) with:
    • +3.9% in France Offices, thanks to indexation (+1.5 pts) and good letting performance (+2.4 pts), particularly for leases signed in the first quarter 2018. The positive impact will thus gradually level off during 2019
    • +1.4% in Italy Offices driven by Offices in Milan (+1.7%)
    • +4.4% in German Residential, driven by Berlin (+5.3%) and supported by the strong performance in North Rhine- Westphalia (+4.1%)
    • +2.0% in Hotels, driven by good EBITDA growth on management contracts (+2.4%). Accor variable rents grew by +1.9%, tuned down by the renovations works currently being realised by Accor that will fuel future revenue growth
  • acquisitions (+€17.6 million) especially in Hotels (+€12.0 million), with a portfolio of 12 hotels in the United Kingdom acquired last year, and in German Residential (+€4.0 million), with the acquisition of around 3,000 units in 2018

2019 First-half financial report

1

Business analysis

  • deliveries of new assets (+€4.9 million), mainly in France with the delivery of five projects in 2018 and 2019 and Italy with the delivery of the Symbiosis A and B buildings in Milan
  • asset disposals: (-€20.3 million), especially:
    • in France Offices (-€5.8 million), mostly non-core assets in the 2nd ring and Regions realised in 2018
    • in Italy (-€2.9 million), mostly through the disposal of Telecom Italia assets in second half 2018
    • in German Residential (-€3.0 million) with the sale of close to 1,600 apartments in twelve months, including almost 75% of non-core assets in North Rhine-Westphalia
    • in Hotels (-€3.5 million) with the disposal of non-core hotels (mostly B&B assets and Sunparks resorts)
    • non-strategicassets (-€5.0 million) mainly Retail in Italy and France (the Excelsior gallery asset in Milan and Jardiland stores)
  • vacating for redevelopment (-€6.5 million) in France Offices, in Paris St-Ouen, Paris Jean-Goujon in the CBD and Gobelins in the Paris 5th
  • change in scope effects (+€32.6 million) mainly due to the increase in Covivio's stake in Beni Stabili to 100% at end 2018 and the asset contribution of Covivio to Covivio Hotels.

1.1.2. Lease Expiries and occupancy Rates

1.1.2.1. Annualized lease expiries: 7.2 yearsof average lease term

By lease end date

(1st break)

By lease end date

(Years) - Group share

2018

H1 2019

2018

H1 2019

France Offices

4.6

4.8

5.4

5.5

Italy Offices

7.7

7.2

8.1

7.8

Hotels in Europe

13.8

13.9

15.5

15.3

TOTAL STRATEGIC ACTIVITIES

7.1

7.2

8.0

8.1

Non-strategic

4.8

5.4

5.8

6.5

Total

7.0

7.2

7.9

8.0

The average firm residual duration of leases increased by 0.1 year to 7.2 years at end-June 2019, due to:

  • strong rental activity in France offices, with 172,000 m2 of renewals realised with more than 4 years' extension on average
  • acquisition of two remaining hotels in the UK, secured in 2018 with 25-year firm leases with IHG.

The decrease in Italy is due to new leases signed with a 6-year firm maturity, below the high average of the overall portfolio.

However, this figure does not include the good pre-letting activity of the first half on the committed projects in Milan, with close to 30,000 m2 leased with an average maturity of 12 years.

2019 F I R S T- H A L F F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T 03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 18:00:00 UTC
