Covivio: 2019 half-year report

2019 F I R S T- H A L F F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T
01
1
2019 First-half financial report
Business analysis
1.1. BUSINESS ANALYSIS
The first half of 2019 showed excellent operating results on the four activities of Covivio, due to the strategic choices implemented and supportive markets. The Group achieved key milestones on its strategic objectives: stepping-up the development pipeline, accelerating mature asset disposals and reducing the loan-to-value ratio.
Changes in scope
Two changes occurred between the first half of 2018 and the first half of 2019, with an impact on Covivio's percentage ownership of its subsidiaries:
the merger between Covivio and its Italian subsidiary Beni Stabili took effect on 31 December 2018 (vs 52.4% ownership in the first quarter 2018 and 59.9% for the rest of the year 2018)
Covivio's stake in its hotel subsidiary, Covivio Hotels, increased following the asset contribution from Covivio to Covivio Hotels, from 42.3% at end-2018 to 43.2% at end-June 2019.
1.1.1. Revenues: +3.4%LfL growth on strategic activities
100%
Group share
Change
Change
Change
(%)
% of
(€M)
H1 2018
H1 2019
(%)
H1 2018
H1 2019
(%)
LfL(1)
revenue
France Offices
137.6
130.3
-5.3%
123.3
115.1
-6.6%
+3.9%
34%
Paris
45.4
42.6
-6.3%
43.6
40.0
-8.3%
+6.6%
12%
Greater Paris (excl. Paris)
67.2
66.2
-1.5%
55.6
54.4
-2.2%
+2.2%
16%
Major regional cities
15.2
14.2
-6.8%
14.4
13.4
-6.7%
+4.9%
4%
Other French Regions
9.8
7.4
-24.9%
9.8
7.4
-24.8%
-0.6%
2%
Italy Offices
96.5
94.5
-2.1%
41.9
72.9
+73.9%
+1.4%
22%
Offices - excl. Telecom Italia
47.3
50.4
+6.6%
26.6
50.4
+89.5%
+1.5%
15%
Offices - Telecom Italia
49.2
44.0
-10.5%
15.3
22.5
+46.8%
+1.2%
7%
German Residential
118.7
124.3
+4.7%
75.3
79.8
+5.9%
+4.4%
24%
Berlin
56.6
62.7
+10.8%
36.3
40.5
+11.7%
+5.3%
12%
Dresden & Leipzig
11.1
12.1
+8.8%
7.0
7.7
+10.2%
+3.2%
2%
Hamburg
7.8
8.0
+2.4%
5.2
5.2
+0.5%
+2.1%
2%
North Rhine-Westphalia
43.2
41.5
-3.9%
26.9
26.3
-2.3%
+4.1%
8%
Hotels in Europe
128.3
148.9
+16.1%
48.0
59.1
+23.1%
+2.0%
17%
Hotels - Lease Properties
94.6
117.7
+24.4%
34.4
46.1
+33.9%
+1.9%
14%
France
49.5
48.2
-2.6%
15.5
16.2
+4.4%
+1.8%
5%
Germany
13.5
16.8
+24.5%
5.5
7.1
+29.3%
+2.3%
2%
UK
0.0
22.1
N/A
0.0
9.5
N/A
N/A
3%
Spain
10.6
17.1
+62.2%
7.3
7.4
+1.3%
+0.9%
2%
Belgium
17.4
7.3
-58.0%
4.5
3.2
-29.9%
+4.7%
1%
Others
3.7
6.2
+68.0%
1.6
2.7
+67.9%
+1.1%
1%
Hotels - Operating Properties (EBITDA)
33.7
31.2
-7.4%
13.6
13.0
-4.4%
+2.4%
4%
TOTAL STRATEGIC ACTIVITIES
481.1
497.9
+3.5%
288.5
326.9
+13.3%
+3.4%
96%
Non-strategic
25.4
15.5
-38.8%
14.2
12.0
-15.8%
-1.7%
4%
Retail Italy
8.0
5.9
-25.8%
4.5
5.9
+31.9%
-2.4%
2%
Retail France
13.2
6.3
-52.2%
5.5
2.7
-50.5%
-0.7%
1%
Other (France Residential)
4.2
3.3
-21.4%
4.2
3.3
-21.5%
N/A
1%
Total revenues
506.5
513.5
+1.4%
302.7
338.8
+11.9%
+3.3%
100%
(1) LfL: Like-for-Like.
02
2019 F I R S T- H A L F F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T
Group share revenues increased by 11.9% year-on-year (+€36.1 million) primarily due to:
acceleration of like-for-like revenue growth of 3.4% from strategic activities (+€7.8 million) with:
+3.9% in France Offices, thanks to indexation (+1.5 pts) and good letting performance (+2.4 pts), particularly for leases signed in the first quarter 2018. The positive impact will thus gradually level off during 2019
+1.4% in Italy Offices driven by Offices in Milan (+1.7%)
+4.4% in German Residential, driven by Berlin (+5.3%) and supported by the strong performance in North Rhine- Westphalia (+4.1%)
+2.0% in Hotels, driven by good EBITDA growth on management contracts (+2.4%). Accor variable rents grew by +1.9%, tuned down by the renovations works currently being realised by Accor that will fuel future revenue growth
acquisitions (+€17.6 million) especially in Hotels (+€12.0 million), with a portfolio of 12 hotels in the United Kingdom acquired last year, and in German Residential (+€4.0 million), with the acquisition of around 3,000 units in 2018
2019 First-half financial report
1
Business analysis
deliveries of new assets (+€4.9 million), mainly in France with the delivery of five projects in 2018 and 2019 and Italy with the delivery of the Symbiosis A and B buildings in Milan
asset disposals: (-€20.3 million), especially:
in France Offices (-€5.8 million), mostly non-core assets in the 2nd ring and Regions realised in 2018
in Italy (-€2.9 million), mostly through the disposal of Telecom Italia assets in second half 2018
in German Residential (-€3.0 million) with the sale of close to 1,600 apartments in twelve months, including almost 75% of non-core assets in North Rhine-Westphalia
in Hotels (-€3.5 million) with the disposal of non-core hotels (mostly B&B assets and Sunparks resorts)
non-strategicassets (-€5.0 million) mainly Retail in Italy and France (the Excelsior gallery asset in Milan and Jardiland stores)
vacating for redevelopment (-€6.5 million) in France Offices, in Paris St-Ouen, Paris Jean-Goujon in the CBD and Gobelins in the Paris 5th
change in scope effects (+€32.6 million) mainly due to the increase in Covivio's stake in Beni Stabili to 100% at end 2018 and the asset contribution of Covivio to Covivio Hotels.
1.1.2. Lease Expiries and occupancy Rates
1.1.2.1. Annualized lease expiries: 7.2 yearsof average lease term
By lease end date
(1st break)
By lease end date
(Years) - Group share
2018
H1 2019
2018
H1 2019
France Offices
4.6
4.8
5.4
5.5
Italy Offices
7.7
7.2
8.1
7.8
Hotels in Europe
13.8
13.9
15.5
15.3
TOTAL STRATEGIC ACTIVITIES
7.1
7.2
8.0
8.1
Non-strategic
4.8
5.4
5.8
6.5
Total
7.0
7.2
7.9
8.0
The average firm residual duration of leases increased by 0.1 year to 7.2 years at end-June 2019, due to:
strong rental activity in France offices, with 172,000 m2 of renewals realised with more than 4 years' extension on average
acquisition of two remaining hotels in the UK, secured in 2018 with 25-year firm leases with IHG.
The decrease in Italy is due to new leases signed with a 6-year firm maturity, below the high average of the overall portfolio.
However, this figure does not include the good pre-letting activity of the first half on the committed projects in Milan, with close to 30,000 m2 leased with an average maturity of 12 years.
2019 F I R S T- H A L F F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T 03
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.