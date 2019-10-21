Log in
Covivio : Appointment of Daniel Frey and Marcus Bartenstein to head Covivio's management in Germany

0
10/21/2019 | 05:31am EDT

21-10-2019

Appointment of Daniel Frey and Marcus Bartenstein to head Covivio's management in Germany

Covivio's activities in Germany will be run by Daniel Frey and Marcus Bartenstein, as co-Head Germany with effect from November 2019. Thierry Beaudemoulin will step down from his position as CEO Germany at the end of October 2019

At this time they will join Covivio's Executive Committee. Marcus Bartenstein will be responsible for Development, Acquisitions, Disposals and Asset Management, while Daniel Frey will look after Property Management, Corporate functions, Finance and Governance.

Marcus Bartenstein, 41 years old, has an engineering degree in Real Estate Management from the University of Stuttgart. From 2000 to 2006, he was in charge of Acquisitions and Investments at LBBW Immobilien (formerly LEG Baden-Württemberg). He joined Covivio in 2006.

He has been Head of Investment & Development at Covivio's German subsidiary since 2011, and a member of the Management Board.

Daniel Frey, 51 years old, has a degree in Economics from the University of Stuttgart. A Consultant at KPMG and then Arthur Andersen, he was later appointed Manager Group Development & Controlling at LBBW Immobilien.

He joined Covivio in 2006. He has been CFO and Vice-Chairman of the Management Board at Covivio's German subsidiary since 2007.

Marcus Bartenstein and Daniel Frey will be jointly responsible for rolling out Covivio's strategy in Germany, where the group currently holds a portfolio of €7.8 billion in residential assets, hotel real estate and offices.

'Covivio is proud to promote Daniel Frey and Marcus Bartenstein, who have accompanied Covivio's move into Germany and its subsequent development since 2006. I would also like to thank Thierry Beaudemoulin warmly for his 13 years spent developing Covivio's business activities, in Germany in particular, where the company is one of the leading players in the real estate market. We wish him every success in his future projects', commented Christophe Kullmann, Chief Executive Officer of Covivio.

Contact:
Press Relations

Géraldine Lemoine

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 00

geraldine.lemoine@covivio.fr

Laetitia Baudon

Tél : + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Investor Relations

Paul Arkwright

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 85

paul.arkwright@covivio.fr

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:30:12 UTC
