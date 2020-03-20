Covivio : Conditions of availability of the Universal Registration Document 2019

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 20 March, 2020
Conditions of availability of the Universal Registration Document 2019
Covivio announces that its Universal Registration Document 2019 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on March 20, 2020 under the number D.20-0149.
It may be consulted on or downloaded from the following :
-
Covivio's website (www.covivio.eu/fr), in the section « Finance / Actualités financières / Informations Réglementées / Rapport financier annuel »
-
The website of the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) www.amf-france.org.
It is also available free of charge to the public on request :
-
By mail: Covivio - Financial communication department - 30 avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris.
-
By e-mail: actionnaires@covivio.fr
The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document 2019:
-
the annual financial report for 2019;
-
the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;
-
the statutory auditors' reports.
