COVIVIO

(COV)
Covivio : Conditions of availability of the Universal Registration Document 2019

03/20/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 20 March, 2020

Conditions of availability of the Universal Registration Document 2019

Covivio announces that its Universal Registration Document 2019 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on March 20, 2020 under the number D.20-0149.

It may be consulted on or downloaded from the following :

  • Covivio's website (www.covivio.eu/fr), in the section « Finance / Actualités financières / Informations Réglementées / Rapport financier annuel »
  • The website of the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) www.amf-france.org.

It is also available free of charge to the public on request :

  • By mail: Covivio - Financial communication department - 30 avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris.
  • By e-mail: actionnaires@covivio.fr

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document 2019:

  • the annual financial report for 2019;
  • the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;
  • the statutory auditors' reports.

covivio.eu

Follow us on Twitter @covivio_ and on the following networks

COVIVIO

PRESS RELEASE

CONTACTS

Press Relations

Investor Relations

Géraldine Lemoine

Paul Arkwright

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 00

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 85

geraldine.lemoine@covivio.fr

paul.arkwright@covivio.fr

Laetitia Baudon

Hugo Soussan

Tél : + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 54

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

hugo.soussan@covivio.fr

ABOUT COVIVIO

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.

A benchmark in the European real estate market with 24 Bn€ in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Build sustainable relationships and well-being, is the Covivio's Purpose who expresses its role as a responsible real estate operator to all its stakeholders: customers, shareholders and financial partners, internal teams, local authorities but also to future generations and the planet. Furthermore, its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams.

Covivio's shares are listed in the Euronext Paris A compartment (FR0000064578 - COV) and on the MTA market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) of the Milan stock exchange, are admitted to trading on the SRD, and are included in the composition of the MSCI, SBF 120, Euronext IEIF "SIIC France" and CAC Mid100 indices, in the "EPRA" and "GPR 250" benchmark European real estate indices, EPRA BPRs Gold Awards (financial + Sustainability), CDP (A), Green Star GRESB and in the ESG FTSE4 Good, DJSI World & Europe, Euronext Vigeo (World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120 and France 20), Euronext® CDP Environment France EW, Oekom, Ethibel, Sustainalytics and Gaïa ethical indices.

Covivio is rated BBB+/Stable outlook by Standard and Poor's.

Notations solicited:

Financial part:

BBB+ / Stable outlook by Standard and Poor's

Extra-financial part:

A1+ by Vigeo-Eiris

covivio.eu

Follow us on Twitter @covivio_ and on the following networks

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 18:03:06 UTC
