Covivio: Convertible bond 2021 - Suspension of the exercise of rights relative to the conversion of bonds into Covivio ordinary shares

Holders of convertible bonds issued on 3 August 2015 under the code ISIN XS1268574891 are informed that, in compliance with and by virtue of art. 6(a) of the Bonded Loan Regulation and considering that the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting has been called on 22 April 2020, in order to resolve upon dividend payout among others items, the exercise of the option to convert the bonds into ordinary shares of Covivio should be suspended from 13 February 2020 (date of the Board of Directors Meeting) up to and including 24 April 2020, the day immediately preceding the ex-dividend date, that is 27 April 2020.

Suspension of the exercise of rights related to the conversion of bonds

COVIVIO

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

