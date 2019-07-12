Log in
COVIVIO

(COV)
COVIVIO : half-year Covivio liquidity contract reporting at 30 June 2019
PU
07/01Covovio Acquires Stake in Accor Hotel Portfolio
DJ
07/01COVIVIO : expands its hotel presence in France
PU
Covivio: half-year Covivio liquidity contract reporting at 30 June 2019

07/12/2019

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 12 July 2019

Half-yearly report on the Covivio liquidity contract

entered into with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract granted by Covivio to EXANE BNP PARIBAS, on the trade date of 30 June 2019, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 40,958 COVIVIO shares,
  • €6,672,911.

As a reminder, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account on the signing date of the contract:

  • 69,475 COVIVIO shares,
  • €4,102,245.

Over the period from 1st January 2019 to 30 June 2019, the following transactions were implemented:

  • 942 purchase transactions,
  • 1,266 sale transactions,

Over the same period of time, the traded volumes represented:

  • 181,311 COVIVIO shares acquired for €16,607,429,
  • 203,696 COVIVIO shares sold for €18,677,096.

CONTACTS

Press Relations

Investor Relations

Géraldine Lemoine

Paul Arkwright

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 00

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 85

geraldine.lemoine@covivio.fr

paul.arkwright@covivio.fr

Laetitia Baudon

Tél : + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

covivio.eu

COVIVIO

PRESS RELEASE

ABOUT COVIVIO

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing them aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing lively spaces.

A benchmark in the European real estate market with 23 Bn€ in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams.

Covivio's shares are listed in the Euronext Paris A compartment (FR0000064578 - COV) and on the MTA market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) of the Milan stock exchange, are admitted to trading on the SRD, and are included in the composition of the MSCI, SBF 120, Euronext IEIF "SIIC France" and CAC Mid100 indices, in the "EPRA" and "GPR 250" benchmark European real estate indices, EPRA BPRs Gold Awards (financial + Sustainability), CDP (A-), Green Star GRESB and in the ESG FTSE4 Good, DJSI World & Europe, Euronext Vigeo (World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120 and France 20), Euronext® CDP Environment France EW, Oekom, Ethibel, Sustainalytics and Gaïa ethical indices. Covivio is rated BBB+/Stable outlook by Standard and Poor's.

covivio.eu

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 07:54:02 UTC
