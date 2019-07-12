Covivio: half-year Covivio liquidity contract reporting at 30 June 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 12 July 2019

Half-yearly report on the Covivio liquidity contract

entered into with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract granted by Covivio to EXANE BNP PARIBAS, on the trade date of 30 June 2019, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

40,958 COVIVIO shares,

€6,672,911.

As a reminder, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account on the signing date of the contract:

69,475 COVIVIO shares,

€4,102,245.

Over the period from 1st January 2019 to 30 June 2019, the following transactions were implemented:

942 purchase transactions,

1,266 sale transactions,

Over the same period of time, the traded volumes represented:

181,311 COVIVIO shares acquired for € 16,607,429,

16,607,429, 203,696 COVIVIO shares sold for €18,677,096.

CONTACTS

Press Relations Investor Relations Géraldine Lemoine Paul Arkwright Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 00 Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 85 geraldine.lemoine@covivio.fr paul.arkwright@covivio.fr Laetitia Baudon Tél : + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79 laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

covivio.eu