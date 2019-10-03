Covivio : strengthens its presence in Bordeaux Metropole with the Cité Numérique

Covering an area of nearly 25,000 m², the Cité Numérique of Bordeaux aspires to be the digital reference of the Nouvelle Aquitaine region and the showcase of the French Tech label. Since May 2019, Covivio has owned 75% of the surface area of this site, which already houses a large number of users that have chosen to set up in the heart of a unique, pioneering space.

Conceived as a laboratory for economic, cultural and educational projects and designed by architect Alexandre Chemetoff, the Cité Numérique aims to become an innovation accelerator for digital players. The site is spread over three buildings and encompasses 20,000 m² of offices and 3,000 m² of Wellio pro-working spaces, as well as a number of service areas. The Cité Numérique is supported by the French government, which also issued the 'French Tech' certification to Bordeaux Métropole. It forms a unique hub of synergies, where start-ups, incubators, leading companies in the industry, and public entities rub shoulders.

In 2013, the city of Bordeaux, in close cooperation with the Bègles city hall, Bordeaux Métropole and the Nouvelle Aquitaine region, decided to design a site dedicated to digital technology and innovation. Driven by the Bordeaux Euratlantique public urban planning institution (EPA), which acquired the land and carried out all the technical surveys, the project consisted in renovating the former buildings of the Bègles mail sorting facility. Following discussions that began in 2017, in 2019 Covivio took ownership of 75% of the site's surface area through an off-plan acquisition, investing €39 million and achieving a gross yield of more than 7%. The intention is to sell the remaining 25% of the site to user occupiers.

Covivio, an investor and developer with a long track record in Bordeaux Métropole, has opted to position itself on this innovative initiative, which reflects companies' new uses and new expectations. Open to its environments and located in the centre of an evolving district, the Cité Numérique also epitomises Bordeaux's appeal and economic vibrancy: in the 1st quarter of 2019, 93,400 m² of offices were leased on this market, compared to 149,000 m² for the whole of 2018, a record level.

With its 25,000 m², the Cité Numérique is the perfect answer to what corporates are seeking today: a site that is simultaneously connected and open, a variety of workspaces suited to all types of companies, a schedule of regular events and a large palette of services including a restaurant, concierge service, childcare centre and more.

In keeping with Covivio's CSR objectives, the goal is to earn BREEAM certification for the operation.

Furthermore, Covivio is setting aside more than 3,000 m² of the Cité Numérique for its 5th pro-working site operated by Wellio, a network of flexible spaces developed by Covivio on its main properties in Europe. Customisable private offices, co-working areas, event and meeting spaces: starting in December 2019, Wellio Bordeaux Cité Numérique will house more than 300 workstations that can be booked on demand and where users can enjoy the comfort and flexibility standards of pro-working. Users will enjoy a design created by Studios Architecture that was inspired by the industrial loft concept, with the accent on transparency and volume. Wellio will also encourage dialogue and networking with a dedicated area known as the 'Academy': this is a fully modular space that can host all types of events, from seminars to temporary exhibitions to afterwork gatherings.

To bring this unique place to life, enhance the site's appeal and serve as a facilitator for the user community, Cédric Vicente has joined Covivio as Site Manager. Cédric Vicente has held several positions within the Crédit Agricole Group. Since 2017, he served as Manager of Village by CA Aquitaine. In addition to managing the site, he will be responsible for directing the letting efforts.

'For one point, to take root in the heart of the Cité Numérique, and with a partner we know well as Covivio, is an opportunity for meetings, exchanges, synergies. It was a proof of being turned towards the regional digital ecosystem, as a major player in this sector. The Cité Numérique, by its very nature, allows us to offer differentiated and innovative experiences to our customers and our employees', comments Erwan Le Bronec, Partner one point Sud-Ouest.

Aimed at a wide array of user - VSEs-SMEs, start-ups, large corporates, incubators - the Cité Numérique has already attracted a number of tenants, including the Nouvelle Aquitaine Region, Bordeaux Métropole, French Tech, onepoint, Sanofi, Enedis, Hello Asso and UNITEC. As a result, the occupancy rate of the surface areas available for leasing already exceeds 70%.

'As an investor and developer, Covivio is proud to manage the Cité Numérique, which dovetails perfectly with our aspiration to design and manage innovative, connected and service-oriented places for living and working. We decided to open our 5th Wellio site in France as part of this nice project, which embodies our long-term real estate vision and our lasting commitment to working alongside regional players,' added Olivier Estève, Deputy CEO of Covivio.

Covivio also owns a plot of land adjoining the site on which the company anticipates developing 10,000 m² of offices and 3,500 m² of housing units.