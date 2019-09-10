Log in
Covivio : successfully issues its second Green Bond of 500 million at 12 years with a 1.125% coupon

09/10/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

10-09-2019

Covivio successfully issues its second Green Bond of €500 million at 12 years with a 1.125% coupon

Covivio has successfully issued today its second Green Bond of €500 million, maturing in 2031 and offering a 1.125% coupon.

This issue rewards the ambitious ESG strategy of Covivio across all its activities in Europe. The Group recently obtained the best extra-financial rating A1+ from Vigeo-Eiris and is positioned as the leader in its sector (link to the dedicated press release).

This issue will be used to finance or refinance more than 190,000 m² of offices under development in Paris, Lyon and Milan through four projects, including two redevelopments: Jean Goujon in Paris 8th (8,460 m²), IRO in Chatillon (25,600 m²), Silex² in Lyon (30,900 m²) and The Sign in Milan (26,200 m²). These projects are already pre-let at 64% on average and benefit from high-level certifications: HQE (minimum 'Very Good'), BREEAM (minimum 'Very Good') or LEED (minimum 'Gold').

Covivio had already successfully issued a first Green Bond of €500 million in 2016, used to fund the development of 185,000 m² of green offices in France. These assets are today entirely let.

Covivio pursues at the same time its strategy of funding diversification, reduction of the cost of its debt and extension of its maturity.

Application will be made to Euronext Paris for the Notes to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris with prior approval of the prospectus by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Settlement and admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the Notes should occur on 17 September 2019.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe the notes in any country, in particular in the United States. This press release and the information contained herein also do not constitute an offer to purchase nor a solicitation to sell the notes, nor an invitation to participate to the offer to purchase. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in some countries and be subject to specific regulations and persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about and comply with any applicable restrictions.

Press release:

Download press release

Contact:
Press Relations

Géraldine Lemoine

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 00

geraldine.lemoine@covivio.fr

Laetitia Baudon

Tél : + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Investor Relations

Paul Arkwright

Tél : + 33 (0)1 58 97 51 85

paul.arkwright@covivio.fr

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 17:26:02 UTC
