Meger with Beni Stabili: notice to the holders of outstanding bonds issued by Beni Stabili...

Paris, Milan, 21 December 2018

Merger of Beni Stabili S.p.A. SIIQ into Covivio, S.A.

Notice to the holders of outstanding bonds issued by Beni Stabili

Reference is made to the following bonds issued by Beni Stabili S.p.A. Siiq ("Beni Stabili") and outstanding as at the date hereof:

(i) Euro 200,000,000 0.875 per cent. Convertible Bonds due 2021 (ISIN: XS1268574891) (the "Convertible Bonds");

(ii) Euro 300,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due 20 February 2028 (ISIN: XS1772457633) (the "Notes due 2028");

(iii) Euro 300,000,000 1.625 per cent. Notes due 17 October 2024 (ISIN: XS1698714000) (the "Notes due 2024");

(iv) Euro 125,000,000 2.125 per cent. Notes due 30 March 2022 (ISIN: XS1209112793) (the "Notes due 2022" and, together with the Notes due 2028 and the Notes due 2024, the "Notes").

On 31 December 2018 at 11:59 pm CET (the "Merger Effective Date"), the cross-border merger (the

"Merger") by way of absorption of Beni Stabili into Covivio, S.A. (formerly Foncière des Régions S.A.,

"Covivio") will become effective from a legal, tax and accounting standpoint, and Beni Stabili will cease to exist. As a legal effect of the Merger, Covivio shall undertake all the obligations in respect of the Convertible Bonds and the Notes issued by Beni Stabili. In particular, from the Merger Effective Date, the Convertible Bonds shall be convertible into shares of Covivio.

Covivio shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. As previously announced to the market, from 2 January 2019 Covivio shares will be also listed and traded on the Italian Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

As from the Merger Effective Date all references to Beni Stabili in the Notes documentation will be deemed to be references to Covivio.

Convertible Bonds

The Merger will qualify as a "Permitted Reorganisation" as defined under the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds (the "Convertible Bonds Conditions") and, for that purpose, Beni Stabili and

Covivio have executed or carried out, as applicable, the documentation and activities described below.

First, a supplemental paying, transfer and conversion agency agreement has been entered into among Beni Stabili, Covivio and BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch (in its capacity as Principal Paying, Transfer and Conversion Agent), in order to make amendments to the original paying, transfer and conversion agency agreements entered into in connection with the Convertible Bonds, and to the Convertible Bonds Conditions, that are necessary due to the assumption by Covivio of Beni Stabili's obligations under the Convertible Bonds.

In accordance with the amended Convertible Bonds Conditions (the "Restated Convertible Bonds Conditions"), the initial conversion price to be applied by Covivio starting from the Merger Effective Date (as may be adjusted in accordance with the Restated Convertible Bonds Conditions) will be EUR 118.0836 (the "Initial Conversion Price"). The amendments to the Restated Convertible Bonds Conditions, including the Initial Conversion Price, have been confirmed by an independent financial advisor appointed in the context of the Merger (the "Independent Financial Advisor") as being appropriate with regard to the interests of the holders of Convertible Bonds.

The Restated Convertible Bonds Conditions are available for consultation on the respective websites of Beni Stabili (www.benistabili.it) and Covivio(www.covivio.eu).

Notes

The Merger will also qualify as a "Permitted Reorganisation" under the terms and conditions of each of the Notes (collectively, the "Notes Conditions") and, for that purpose and to complete an "Issuer Substitution" in accordance with the provisions of the trust deeds entered into in connection with the Notes (the "Trust Deeds"), the following documentation and activities have been executed and carried out.

Supplemental agency agreements and supplemental trust deeds have been entered into among Beni Stabili, Covivio, BNP Paribas Trust Corporation UK Limited (in its capacity as Trustee) and BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch (as applicable, in its capacity as Principal Paying Agent) so as to allow the substitution of Covivio for Beni Stabili as issuer under the Notes.

This notice of issuer substitution is issued in compliance with the Notes Conditions and the Trust Deeds.

The supplemental agency agreements and supplemental trust deeds are available for consultation from Covivio and the Principal Paying Agent upon request of the noteholders.

This Notice is given by

COVIVIO, S.A.

BENI STABILI S.p.A. SIIQ

Dated 21 December 2018

