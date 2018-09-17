Cowen Adds Two Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Analysts to Equity Research Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced an expansion of its energy sector equity research capabilities with the hiring of David Deckelbaum, CFA and Gabriel Daoud, Jr. to cover oil & gas exploration and production stocks. Both analysts will be based in New York and will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen’s Director of Research.



“We are thrilled to welcome David and Gabe to Cowen. They both have impressive backgrounds in the oil and gas sector,” said Robert Fagin. ”As we continue to build our research capabilities in the energy sector, their perspectives and insights will be a phenomenal complement to our existing team.”

Cowen’s research department has 57 senior analysts covering 900 securities across multiple sectors including industrials, consumer, energy, health care, technology, media & telecom, and credit & cross capital, as well as a deep Washington policy team.

David Deckelbaum joins Cowen from KeyBanc Capital Markets, where he was a Managing Director and the firm’s energy sector lead in equity research for seven years. Mr. Deckelbaum has 16 years of investment experience, including sell-side roles at UBS and Banc of America Securities, and buy-side experience at Millennium Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The George Washington University and is a CFA® charterholder.

Gabriel Daoud joins Cowen from JPMorgan where he covered small- and mid-cap oil & gas exploration and production stocks. Prior to JPMorgan, Mr. Daoud worked in energy research at Jefferies and at Sidoti & Company. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance and Public Accounting from the City University of New York’s Brooklyn College, and is a certified public accountant in New York State.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. is a diversified financial services firm and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, provides investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management through its two business segments: Cowen Investment Management and its affiliates make up the Company’s investment management segment, while Cowen and Company, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and its affiliates make up the Company’s investment bank segment. Cowen Investment Management provides investment management solutions to a global client base and manages a significant portion of Cowen’s proprietary capital. Cowen and its affiliates offer industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies, domain knowledge-driven research, a sales and trading platform for institutional investors, global clearing and commission management services and also a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage services. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide.

