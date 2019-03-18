Cowen Announces Appointment of JT Farley as Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that James T. (“JT”) Farley has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations, reporting to Jeffrey M. Solomon, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Farley brings over 20 years of experience in investor relations and financial services as well as financial media. Mr. Farley will be responsible for building and maintaining strong relationships within the investment community and ensuring the Company’s strategy and investment opportunity are communicated with consistency and clarity.

“As we work towards improving our transparency and connectivity with the Street, we are delighted to establish a dedicated in-house investor relations program with JT leading the effort,” said Mr. Solomon. “JT is a seasoned IR professional with a deep understanding of our industry and businesses as well as an ability to communicate clearly and effectively. He has also demonstrated a commitment to building relationships within the investment community based on honesty and trust, which are vital to a successful investor relations program.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Farley added, “I am excited to build Cowen’s investor relations program at this important juncture of the company’s evolution. I look forward to working with the investment community to help them understand Cowen’s growth and potential and how the company is well-positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value.

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Farley served 10 years at Investment Technology Group (ITG), a leading agency broker and financial technology provider, where he was Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications. Prior to ITG, he held roles in equity research sales at Bank of America and CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets. Earlier in his career, he held senior producer and editorial roles at CNBC Asia, based in Hong Kong and Singapore. Mr. Farley received a B.S. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University, an M.A. in Asian Politics from the University of Hong Kong and an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University Stern School of Business. He also serves on the Editorial Advisory Committee and is a Senior Roundtable Member of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI).

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

