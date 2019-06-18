Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cowen Inc    COWN

COWEN INC

(COWN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cowen Further Strengthens Firm's Leadership in Cannabis Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Dan Schnurman and Townsend Ziebold have joined Cowen’s investment banking team as Managing Directors.  With extensive transaction experience and industry relationships in the healthcare, beverages, and medical- and adult-use cannabis industries, Messrs. Schnurman and Ziebold will be dedicated to further enhancing Cowen’s industry-leading cannabis practice, which is headed by Gavin O’Reilly.  Both are based in New York and report to Scott Lemone, Managing Director and Head of Consumer Investment Banking.

"Cowen was one of the first investment banks to identify the cannabis sector as a strategic growth area.  In the last several years, we have built an industry-leading and holistic cannabis practice, with the best research, equity and debt capital markets, and advisory talent in the industry.  Dan and Townsend are great additions to our team, bringing significant domain knowledge, transaction experience and industry relationships, which will directly benefit our clients," said Larry Wieseneck, Co-President of Cowen and Company.  "We are thrilled to welcome Dan and Townsend to Cowen."

Mr. Lemone added, “Cowen was, and continues to be, a pioneer in the cannabis sector.  From the start, we have taken a deliberate approach to building a comprehensive suite of services to best address the needs of our clients.  Dan and Townsend’s successful track records will be critical to Cowen’s continued leadership, serving both the fast-growing medical and recreational cannabis sectors.”

At Cowen, Mr. Schnurman’s focus is on advising medical cannabis clients as well as those interested in investing in, or expanding into, the global medical cannabis industry.  He has over 20 years of banking experience, most recently at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he focused on originating and executing strategic transactions in the Life Sciences sector.  Prior to that, he was a Managing Director on the Health Care Investment Banking team at UBS and led coverage of UBS’s Specialty and Generics Pharmaceuticals investment banking practice in the Americas.  He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Pre-Med) from Rice University, a J.D. from Washington University School of Law and an MBA from the Wharton School.

Mr. Ziebold’s focus is on the Company’s M&A effort for cannabis, as well as on beverages (alcohol and non-alcohol).  He has over 30 years of experience in investment banking, most recently at Cascadia Capital LLC, where he served as a Managing Director overseeing the firm’s activities in beverages and cannabis.  Prior to this, Mr. Ziebold led the beverage investment banking practice at First Beverage Group, where he advised on over 20 sell-side M&A transactions.  Earlier in his career, he held senior roles in investment banking and private equity at The First Boston Corporation, Wasserstein Perella & Co. and Wasserstein & Co.  Mr. Ziebold received his B.A. in Economics from Trinity College and his M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division.  The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services.  Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products.  Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform.  Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Cowen and Company is a member of FINRA, NYSE and SIPC. © Copyright 2019 Cowen and Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts:

Cowen
Lynda Caravello
646-562-1676
lynda.caravello@cowen.com

Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
646-569-5897
dg@gagnierfc.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COWEN INC
08:01aCowen Further Strengthens Firm's Leadership in Cannabis Sector
GL
05/15Thomas Masterson Joins Cowen's Prime Services Sales Team
GL
05/13China's Kunlun Tech agrees to U.S. demand to sell Grindr gay dating app
RE
05/07COWEN INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an..
AQ
05/07Cowen Announces Placement of $53 Million in Senior Notes
GL
05/02COWEN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
04/29COWEN INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
04/26COWEN : Announces Placement of $45 Million in Senior Notes
AQ
04/25Cowen Announces Placement of $45 Million in Senior Notes
GL
04/25Cowen Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Conver..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 978 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 581 M
Chart COWEN INC
Duration : Period :
Cowen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COWEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,5 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Solomon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Charney Co-President
Larry Wieseneck Co-President
John Holmes Chief Operating Officer
Stephen A. Lasota Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COWEN INC21.51%561
MORGAN STANLEY7.21%68 517
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC14.24%67 018
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-1.25%55 576
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY29.48%32 858
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD130.42%22 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About