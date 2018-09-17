Tyler Kenyon Joins Cowen’s Equity Research Team as a Metals and Mining Analyst

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Tyler Kenyon has joined the Company’s equity research team to cover metals and mining stocks. Mr. Kenyon will be based in New York and will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen’s Director of Research.



“We are excited to welcome Tyler to Cowen as his sector knowledge will add immediate value to our equity research offerings,” said Robert Fagin. “Cowen is committed to providing its clients with the highest-quality equity research in the industry, and we are confident Tyler will be a strong contributor to Cowen’s mission of enabling outperformance for our global client base.”

Cowen’s research department has 57 senior analysts covering 900 securities across multiple sectors including industrials, consumer, energy, healthcare, technology, media & telecom, and credit & cross capital, as well as a deep Washington policy team.

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Kenyon was a Senior Equity Research Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets. He holds a BS degree in business administration and an MS in accounting, both from John Carroll University.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. is a diversified financial services firm and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, provides investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management through its two business segments: Cowen Investment Management and its affiliates make up the Company’s investment management segment, while Cowen and Company, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and its affiliates make up the Company’s investment bank segment. Cowen Investment Management provides investment management solutions to a global client base and manages a significant portion of Cowen’s proprietary capital. Cowen and its affiliates offer industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies, domain knowledge-driven research, a sales and trading platform for institutional investors, global clearing and commission management services and also a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage services. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide.

