CP ALL    CPALL   TH0737010Y08

CP ALL

(CPALL)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 05/12
73.5 THB   -0.68%
05/08CP ALL : Seven-Eleven convenience store chain to make Cambodia debut in 2021
AQ
05/07CP ALL : quaterly earnings release
04/29CP ALL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
CP ALL : 1Q Net Profit Down; Outlook Challenging Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

05/12/2020 | 09:06pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

CP ALL PCL's first-quarter net profit fell 2.2% compared with the same period a year earlier due to lower-than-expected contributions from its convenient store business and additional interest expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 5.65 billion baht ($176.0 million), the Thai company said late Tuesday.

Revenue rose 5.2% to THB145.86 billion due to higher contributions from its cash & carry business.

CP ALL, a Thai conglomerate which operates stores and supermarkets, said the Covid-19 pandemic had hurt its businesses and the impact was accentuated in March by the government's control measures.

"Given the ongoing situation of Covid-19 pandemic which has negative impact to revenue and expense, hence there is a possibility of other uncertainties on the company's business operation in the future," it said.

The firm is in the process of acquiring U.K. retailer Tesco PLC's Asia assets.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 555 B
EBIT 2020 32 805 M
Net income 2020 23 205 M
Debt 2020 161 B
Yield 2020 1,74%
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
EV / Sales2021 1,33x
Capitalization 660 B
Technical analysis trends CP ALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 81,23  THB
Last Close Price 73,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tanin Buranamanit Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Dhanin Chearavanont Chairman
Chairoj Tiwatmuncharoen Senior Vice President-Operations
Taweesak Kaewrathtanapattama Senior Vice President-Accounting & Finance
Kosa Pongsupath Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CP ALL0.68%20 660
TESCO PLC-6.70%28 602
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.36%28 365
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.28%26 877
SYSCO CORPORATION-39.56%26 244
KROGER16.35%26 238
