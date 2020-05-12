CP ALL : 1Q Net Profit Down; Outlook Challenging Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

By P.R. Venkat



CP ALL PCL's first-quarter net profit fell 2.2% compared with the same period a year earlier due to lower-than-expected contributions from its convenient store business and additional interest expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 5.65 billion baht ($176.0 million), the Thai company said late Tuesday.

Revenue rose 5.2% to THB145.86 billion due to higher contributions from its cash & carry business.

CP ALL, a Thai conglomerate which operates stores and supermarkets, said the Covid-19 pandemic had hurt its businesses and the impact was accentuated in March by the government's control measures.

"Given the ongoing situation of Covid-19 pandemic which has negative impact to revenue and expense, hence there is a possibility of other uncertainties on the company's business operation in the future," it said.

The firm is in the process of acquiring U.K. retailer Tesco PLC's Asia assets.

