CP All Public : Profit Rose 6.8% in 2019 on Store Expansion, Lower Finance Costs

By Ben Otto



Thai retailer CP ALL said its consolidated net profit rose 6.8% in 2019 due to lower finance costs and higher revenue as it added hundreds of new stores.

The Bangkok-based company, a unit of conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, said in a stock exchange filing late Wednesday that net profit rose to 22.34 billion baht ($715.8 million) in 2019, up from THB20.93 billion a year earlier.

The operator of 7-Eleven and other convenience stories in Thailand said consolidated revenue in 2019 rose 8.3% on year to THB571.11 billion.

The company said it opened 724 convenience stories in 2019, bringing its total to 11,712 across Thailand.

It plans to open 700 more stores in 2020, with capital expenditure estimated at up to THB12 billion for the year, the company said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com