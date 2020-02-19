Log in
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPALL)
CP All Public : Profit Rose 6.8% in 2019 on Store Expansion, Lower Finance Costs

02/19/2020 | 08:49pm EST

By Ben Otto

Thai retailer CP ALL said its consolidated net profit rose 6.8% in 2019 due to lower finance costs and higher revenue as it added hundreds of new stores.

The Bangkok-based company, a unit of conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, said in a stock exchange filing late Wednesday that net profit rose to 22.34 billion baht ($715.8 million) in 2019, up from THB20.93 billion a year earlier.

The operator of 7-Eleven and other convenience stories in Thailand said consolidated revenue in 2019 rose 8.3% on year to THB571.11 billion.

The company said it opened 724 convenience stories in 2019, bringing its total to 11,712 across Thailand.

It plans to open 700 more stores in 2020, with capital expenditure estimated at up to THB12 billion for the year, the company said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 601 B
EBIT 2020 37 373 M
Net income 2020 25 866 M
Debt 2020 97 874 M
Yield 2020 2,01%
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 642 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 87,90  THB
Last Close Price 71,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tanin Buranamanit Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Dhanin Chearavanont Chairman
Chairoj Tiwatmuncharoen Senior Vice President-Operations
Taweesak Kaewrathtanapattama Senior Vice President-Accounting & Finance
Kosa Pongsupath Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED20 393
SYSCO CORPORATION-8.57%39 069
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED19.30%36 526
TESCO PLC0.51%32 528
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.03%27 678
KROGER-2.62%23 785
