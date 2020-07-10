Log in
CPD S.A.

CPD S.A.

(CPD)
News 
News

CPD S A : 22/2020 Notifications from shareholders pursuant to Article 69 of the Act on Public Offering

07/10/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

The Management Board of CPD SA (the 'Company'), announces that the Company has received the notifications pursuant to Art. 69 of the Act of July 29, 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies (Journal of Laws of 2009 No. 184, item.1539), i.e.: 9 July 2020 from Laxey Group Limited and 10 July 2020 r. od Cooperatieve Laxey Worldwide.

The notices are attached bellow.

Notificatoin of LGL

Notification of CLW

Legal basis:

Article 70 point 1 and Art.70a of the Act on the offering - purchase or sale of a significant share package.

Signatures of persons authorized to represent the Company:

Elzbieta Wiczkowska, Member of the Management Board, 10 July, 2020

Iwona Makarewicz, Member of the Management Board, 10 July, 2020

Disclaimer

CPD SA published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 17:00:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 46,8 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net income 2019 60,0 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net cash 2019 71,3 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,56x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 145 M 36,7 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart CPD S.A.
Duration : Period :
CPD S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Elzbieta Donata Wiczkowska President-Management Board
Andrew Pegge Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wieslaw Oles Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Miroslaw Gronicki Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriela Anna Gryger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPD S.A.-2.33%37
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.69%36 699
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-16.80%36 048
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.66%32 664
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.79%30 937
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-15.38%30 239
