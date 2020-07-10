CPD S A : 22/2020 Notifications from shareholders pursuant to Article 69 of the Act on Public Offering

The Management Board of CPD SA (the 'Company'), announces that the Company has received the notifications pursuant to Art. 69 of the Act of July 29, 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies (Journal of Laws of 2009 No. 184, item.1539), i.e.: 9 July 2020 from Laxey Group Limited and 10 July 2020 r. od Cooperatieve Laxey Worldwide.

The notices are attached bellow.

Notificatoin of LGL

Notification of CLW

Legal basis:

Article 70 point 1 and Art.70a of the Act on the offering - purchase or sale of a significant share package.

Signatures of persons authorized to represent the Company:

Elzbieta Wiczkowska, Member of the Management Board, 10 July, 2020

Iwona Makarewicz, Member of the Management Board, 10 July, 2020